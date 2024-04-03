Will you take the 10K Challenge at Cork City Marathon?

3 April 2024

By Tom Collins

With only a few weeks to go there is still time to sign up and train to run on 2nd June! However registrations are filling up quickly so sign up before it’s too late.

Are you thinking of lacing up your running shoes for the Cork City Marathon? For those still on the fence, the 10K run is an excellent entry point for people who want to improve fitness, set themselves a challenge, progress from 5K races, and sample what the marathon experience in Cork City is like.

There are so many benefits to training for a 10K such as improving your physical health, especially your cardiovascular health, increasing your stamina, and the mental health benefits of enjoying a sense of achievement. Training for a long-distance run, provides a structured goal to work towards, motivating you to maintain a consistent exercise routine and gradually increase your endurance levels.

Introduced last year, the 10K race quickly gained popularity, providing more athletes with the opportunity to experience the Cork City Marathon on a less challenging route. It’s a fun, inclusive challenge, be it on your own or with a group, and is a great opportunity for everybody who participates in the very popular 5K park runs to join the Cork City Marathon 10K challenge. With just over 10 weeks to go until race day, now is the perfect time to sign up and get training! There are even training plans provided on the Cork City Marathon website to help you along the way! www.corkcity.ie/en/cork-city- marathon-2024/training-plans/

Here are 5 inspiring reasons to consider doing the 10K race on Sunday 2nd June 2024

Break out of your 5K comfort zone and level up your running and endurance

Completing a 10K race represents a tangible milestone in your running journey, signifying progress and achievement. Moving beyond the 5K distance demonstrates growth in your abilities and commitment to your fitness goals, it also adds variety to your training routine and introduces new challenges. It requires strategic pacing, nutrition planning, and mental focus to sustain effort over a longer duration. The Cork City Marathon’s 10K route is completely flat and fast, making it a great course for fast elite times and as a great introduction to this distance for novice runners as there are no hills! By covering many of the breathtaking locations from the full and half marathon routes, the runners can truly immerse themselves in the Cork city experience.

Improve health and fitness

Training for and completing a 10K race can significantly improve your cardiovascular health, stamina, and overall physical fitness. The race can motivate you to maintain a consistent exercise routine and gradually increase your endurance levels. Running has lots of health and well-being benefits including, giving you a longer life, better sleep, improved immunity, mood, improved cognitive function, lowered risk of cancer, diabetes and hypertension. It’s also a great way to lose and keep off weight.

Goal setting and achievement

Crossing the finish line of the Cork City Marathon 10K race is a tremendous accomplishment, and wearing your beautifully designed 10K finisher’s medal around your neck is a fantastic feeling. Setting and achieving your 10K goal can boost your self-confidence, instil a sense of achievement, and encourage you to set and pursue other challenging goals whether it be in running or in other aspects of your life.

Sense of community and camaraderie:

Participating in a 10K race often involves joining a community of like-minded individuals who share a passion for running and fitness. The race environment creates a sense of camaraderie and support among participants, providing opportunities to connect with fellow runners, exchange tips and experiences, and make new friends. Spectators and supporters play an equally vital role, unleashing creativity with motivational signs, cheers, and applause that resonates throughout the city on race day. Live music provided by members of the Cork School of Music and play activity with let’s Play Cork will also add to public and participant enjoyment of the event.

Charitable Causes

Participating in the Cork City Marathon 10K race is a great way to raise funds and awareness for charitable causes close to your heart. By collecting sponsorship or meaningful causes while pursuing your fitness goals, doing so can add a deeper sense of purpose and motivation to your race experience. There are many great charities looking for runners to fundraise for them and usually they will provide a sponsorship pack or online donation link.

About the Cork City Marathon 10k Race:

The race will begin at 08:45 on St Patrick Street, following the start of the full marathon. Runners will proceed down St Patrick Street and outwards onto Washington Street/Western Road. From there, they will turn onto Mardyke walk and cross the river via Mardyke Bridge. The route will continue on the Banks of the Lee walkway before re-entering the city roads at the North Quay, proceeding along Popes Quay, and following the full marathon route out the N20 to its turnaround point. Once back in the city, the runners will turn leŌ onto St Patricks Quay and cross the river again via Brian Boru Bridge. On the south side of the river, the race will move along Merchants Quay, turn onto North Main Street, and return to Washington Street before finishing on St Patrick’s Street. Please note you must be aged 15 or over on the day of the race in order to enter the 10k.

To register for the Marathon, Half Marathon, or 10K, and for more information on this year's event, please visit www.corkcity.ie/cork- city-marathon-2024