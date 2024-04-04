Dairygold launches Ireland’s first electric milk truck

4 April 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The introduction of the electric truck, named ‘e-moove’, to Dairygold’s fleet is part of Dairygold’s wider decarbonisation and sustainability programme.

Dairygold has announced that it is adding an electric truck to its milk collection fleet, making it the first dairy processor in Ireland to do so. The development is a significant step towards more sustainable transportation operations by the dairy processor.

This electric truck will make daily deliveries and collections from Dairygold’s Castlefarm Dairy Processing Complex in Mitchelstown as well as Milk Supplier’s farms and can cover 300 kilometres on a single charge. The installation of a charging system on the Castlefarm site enables a full charging of the truck within two and a half hours.

Aligned with Dairygold’s ‘Our Strategy Our Future 2030’, the introduction of the electric milk truck is part of the Society’s broader decarbonisation programme and corporate emissions reduction ambition.

The debut of the new truck is the latest in an array of sustainability initiatives and investments by the Society. Recent programmes include the 2023 launch of the €10m Grassroots Milk Supplier Sustainability bonus, which incentivises water quality, emissions reduction, soil health, farmer training and herd productivity measures.

Speaking at the recent launch of the new electric milk truck, Dairygold Interim Chief Executive Michael Harte said: “We are very proud to be the first dairy processor in Ireland to introduce an electric milk truck to our fleet. It is yet another step towards a more sustainable future in Dairygold. The electric truck will reduce Dairygold’s greenhouse gas emissions and help us on our journey to achieve our 2030 carbon reduction targets.

Head of Sustainability at Dairygold, Orlaith Tynan, also expressed enthusiasm for the development, stating that, “The introduction of Ireland’s first electric milk truck represents a significant milestone, in not only Dairygold’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, but also the agriculture sector as a whole. Being a pioneer, and demonstrating that this technology works, will have hugely positive effects elsewhere. The introduction of our electric truck is an important part of our corporate emissions reduction programme, extending from the great work being done by our farmers, our milk collection partners and our processing operations.