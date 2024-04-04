Urgent Aid for Farmers in Fodder Crisis

4 April 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork South West TD, Michael Collins Demands Urgent Aid for Farmers Amidst Fodder Crisis

Independent Ireland leader , Michael Collins has urgently called on the Minister for Agriculture, Food & Marine, Charlie Mc McConalogue, to establish a new National Fodder Support Scheme 2024 without delay.

Collins, speaking from his west Cork Consituency, highlighted the plight of farmers who have had to house their cattle since last autumn due to an extraordinarily harsh and prolonged winter. This has led to a spike in feed demand, thrusting many farmers into a state of acute financial distress.

He stated, “The situation is dire. My office is overwhelmed with calls from farmers out of silage, a number that’s set to rise if the wet weather persists. With some families on the brink of financial collapse and alternative fodder sources scarce, the need for intervention is critical. Despite the National Fodder and Food Security Committee meeting last week, no action to support farmers emerged from the meeting, leaving farmers under continued pressure.”

Collins criticized the Department’s focus on farm inspections rather than providing much-needed support. He insisted, “The mental toll this winter has exacted on our farmers is immense, both financially and personally. It’s time for the Minister and his officials to acknowledge the severity of the situation and respond accordingly. All farm inspections must cease immediately considering the extraordinary weather and ground conditions farmers are enduring.”

He concluded, “The Minister must announce a fodder support scheme without delay, demonstrating the Government’s recognition of the unforeseen trials facing our farmers. The scheme should extend to every farmer—dairy, beef, sheep, or tillage—each facing their own unique set of pressures.”