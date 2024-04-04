John Collins of Chaplins Bar in Bandon to run for Local Elections for ‘Independent Ireland’

4 April 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

John Collins, the proprietor of Chaplins Bar in Bandon, has launched his candidacy for the Bandon Kinsale Local Electoral Area (LEA) with Independent Ireland. “With deep roots in the community and a wealth of experience in constituency work, Collins is poised to be a strong voice for the people of Bandon/KInsale and surrounding areas.” according to a statement.

John has lived in Bandon since 1987 having bought Chaplins Bar with late wife Mary McCarthy in 1988. He is a well-known and respected figure in the area. He first became interested in politics through the community work of his late mother Patricia and late uncle Michael McCarthy, who served as director of Elections for the late Labour TD Michael Pat Murphy. Since 2016, John has been an integral part of his brother Michael Collins TD’s team and is actively engaged in constituency work alongside his younger brother, Councillor Danny Collins.

John is father of Cian and Ava and married to Diane who comes from a well known Bandon business family and has provided employment in the area for decades, addressing the many concerns of business owners and employers in the area will form a key part of his campaign priorities.

“John has played a pivotal role in assisting individuals in accessing urgent medical care through the Belfast or Blind service, facilitating sight-saving and life-changing operations for thousands of people across Cork and beyond as part of the cross-border directive.” according to his statement.

Recognising the need for stronger representation in the Bandon/Kinsale electoral area, Collins aims to be a clear voice of common sense on the key issues affecting the local community. With a track record of supporting charities, local sports clubs, and community events, and his first hand experience in Michael Collins TD’s constituency office, Collins is well-equipped to address the pressing concerns faced by residents of the Bandon/Kinsale LEA on a daily basis.

“I am honored to announce my candidacy for the Bandon/Kinsale LEA with Independent Ireland,” said Collins. “I have witnessed firsthand the challenges our community faces, and I am committed to working tirelessly to bring about positive change at the local level. Joining Independent Ireland allows me to be part of a team that prioritizes the needs of the people and offers a genuine alternative to the status quo.”

Party Leader Michael Collins TD praised John’s dedication to his community, stating, “John has a deep understanding of the issues affecting the residents of the Bandon/Kinsale LEA, he has worked in my Bandon office since 2016 and is a hugely popular figure with the people that we advocate for. John’s commitment to serving the people is unwavering. His experience and passion makes me extremely proud to announce him as our candidate for Bandon-Kinsale”

General Secretary Richard O’Donoghue echoed these sentiments, emphasizing Collins’ ability to listen to the concerns of the community and work collaboratively to address them. “John Collins’s candidacy exemplifies the spirit of Independent Ireland, which prioritizes integrity, accountability, and real solutions for the people, I would ask all of the people of the area that John has helped over the past number of years to come out and support his campaign and give him your number 1 on polling day” said O’Donoghue.