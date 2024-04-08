DAF Trucks Cork opening their doors for Ride & Drive event this month

8 April 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

DAF Trucks Ireland will be hosting a Ride & Drive event this April to give guests the chance to get up close and behind the wheel of the complete range of New Generation DAF.

The ‘New Generation DAF Experience’ will take place at DAF Trucks Cork, Old Mallow Road, Cork, T23 W2WV on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th April with tractor units and rigids available for customers to drive (with the relevant licence) or be taken for a spin by one of DAF’s team of drivers.

Other highlights of the day include the DAF Showtrekker Hospitality Suite, presentations from key DAF personnel and refreshments throughout the day.

John O’Mahony, Sales Director at DAF Trucks Cork, commented: “We can’t wait to open the doors here and give visitors the chance to experience the complete New Generation DAF Range. From the XB right through to the XG+, this generation of DAF has continued to set new standards for the industry, as shown by the many awards it has picked up in recent years.”

Those wishing to attend the event can register their place by contacting Lukasz on (021) 4301202 or la@truckservices.ie