West Cork Lotto Winner

7 April 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

A Lotto player in Cork will be celebrating today after matching five numbers and the bonus in last night’s main draw to win €53,520. The Rebel County player purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket at the Costcutters Express store on the Main Bandon Road in Bandon, West Cork on Friday 5th April.

The winning numbers in the Saturday 6th April Lotto draw were: 04, 08, 09, 22, 27, 45 and the bonus was 46.

The National Lottery are urging Lotto players in the Bandon area to carefully check their tickets as one player now has a ticket worth €53,520. The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. The winner should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize in Lotto HQ.

While over 99,000 players won prizes across Saturday’s Lotto and Lotto Plus games, there was no outright winner of the €7,323,723 jackpot up for grabs. Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €7.8 million.

Meanwhile, last night’s Lotto 5-4-3-2-1 game saw a special promotion guarantee that one player would win an additional €10,000 on top of their regular prize. All of the Lotto 5-4-3-2-1 winners from Saturday 6th April were entered into special draw and one player was drawn to win the additional amount. An online player in Dublin scooped the special prize and they will now be contacted by the National Lottery prize claims team who will confirm the win and advise the winner of how to claim their prize.