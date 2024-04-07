Multinational discount Chemist opens in Cork City centre

7 April 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Last year Chemist Warehouse opened in Ballincollig, as reported on TheCork.ie, it also has an outlet in Mallow. Now, the Australian brand has opened a unit in the Cornmarket Centre, on Cornmarket Street, in Cork City centre.

The new store at Cork’s Cornmarket Centre marks the 10th Irish store opening for the brand. The 600 sqm store has created more than 30 new jobs for the city.

Chemist Warehouse, Australia’s leading pharmacy chain is expanding its presence in Ireland and opens its latest store at Cork City’s Cornmarket Centre this Saturday, 6th April. The opening marks the third Chemist Warehouse store in the county and brings with it 30 new job opportunities for the city.

The 600 sqm space in the heart of Cork city centre offers a wide range of top household brands across beauty, wellness, and baby. Customers can expect to find their favourite brands, including leading Irish and Cork-owned brands.

Chemist Warehouse is known for its commitment to providing quality healthcare and beauty products at affordable prices. With discounts of up to 70% on prescriptions and a vast selection of international brands, customers at the Cornmarket store can look forward to significant savings

Chemist Warehouse brand first entered the Irish market in 2020 and has since opened nine more stores across the country, with four stores in Dublin, three in Cork, one in Carlow, and two in Meath. The Australian pharmacy superstore has further Irish expansion planned for 2024.

Speaking about the latest opening, Angela Neophitou, Chief Marketing Officer at Chemist Warehouse, said, “We are thrilled to open our first Cork city centre store. At Chemist Warehouse, we are dedicated to delivering quality service, offering customers the best brands at unbeatable prices. Our mission is to make healthcare more accessible and affordable, and the new Cork store represents another step forward in our mission.”

For more information on Chemist Warehouse, visit www.chemistwarehouse.ie or check out @chemistwarehouseireland on Instagram.