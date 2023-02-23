Discount Pharmacy ‘Chemist Warehouse’ opens in Ballincollig

23 February 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

If I asked you to name an Australian brand with a Cork store, you’d say ‘Harvey Norman’? But that retailer of “furniture, bedding, electrical and computers” now has antipodal companion Leeside in the form of another Australian brand ‘Chemist Warehouse’

Chemist Warehouse is an Australian brand operating a chain of retail pharmacies. The company is Australia’s largest pharmacy franchise retailer with over 350 stores down under. It offers discounted prices for pharmaceutical goods. The company has been dubbed “the McDonald’s of pharmacy” and uses a franchise structure in Australia, where it recently expanded into eyeglasses, as this TV news segment explains:

The brand is relatively new to Ireland. Companies Registration Office data shows ‘Chemist Warehouse (Ireland) Ltd’ was only incorporated in August 2019. The Irish company is wholly owned by an Australian company called ‘CW Retail Holdings PTY Ltd’.

Chemist Warehouse Ireland has a small website at chemistwarehouse.ie which lists the brands 6 Irish stores, and job adverts, and contains a link to a PDF version of their paper 12 page seasonal catalogue. It makes use of the tri-colour which is unusual and suggests it’s designed outside of Ireland. The brands facebook post advertising the Ballincollig store opening gives an incorrect phone number, suggesting their publicity is produced outside of Cork, if not Ireland.

This reminds us of the early days of Lidl and Aldi when they was a race to open new stores, and publicity materials some of which used to give incorrect addresses for stores (presumably due to re-useing templates). Speaking of which, the Ballincollig Chemist Warehouse store that opened today just happens to be adjacent to an expanded Lidl which had its formal opening today. Lidl had Anna Geary pictured at their opening, in contrast Chemist Warehouse sent no official press photos or quotes for their opening.

Here in Cork, the new Ballincollig store is located at ‘Chemist Warehouse, Unit 3, West City Retail Park, Innishmore, Ballincollig, Cork, P31 D256′. It’s opening hours are

Monday – Wednesday: 8am – 8pm

Thursday – Friday: 8am – 9pm

Saturday: 9am – 8pm

Sunday & Public Holidays: 10am – 6pm

To learn more about the Chemist Warehouse empire listen to this podcast from Australia which interviewed brand founder multi millionaire Jack Gance. At 21mins 20sec he speaks about the importance of consistency in stores.

Best wishes to Chemist Warehouse. Competion is generally good for customers.