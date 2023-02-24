€9m in once off funding for community groups to ease cost-of-living pressures

24 February 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Community-based and voluntary health and social care providers in County Cork will receive over €9m in once off funding measures to ease cost-of-living pressures.

Senator Tim Lombard said ‘This funding was announced on budget day. Since then, the Department of Health has worked with the HSE to finalise a system for distributing the funding amongst relevant provider organisations. This is now agreed and funding has been allocated to a total of 1450 organisations across the country ranging from local community groups to major national service providers.’

Senator Lombard continued ‘Community-based and voluntary health and social care providers in County Cork will receive over €9m in allocations. Over €4m has been allocated to COPE Foundation (€2,683,682) and Brothers of Charity Services (€2,023,344) who both provide vital services. CoAction West Cork will receive €342,666. A large number of other organisations will receive a minimum of €1,000 to help with increased costs’.

The following voluntary and community providers will benefit from this once-off funding;

Bandon Geriatric & Community Council Ltd €4,424

Bantry Care of the Aged €1,435

Beara West Family Resource Centre Company €2,230

Clonakilty Friends of Asylum Seekers €2,594

Coomhola / Borlin Community Development Association €1,348

Dunmanway Family Resource Centre € 1,505

Kinsale Youth Support Services € 2,625

Rosscarbery Social Services € 1,148

Schull Community Care Association € 1,628

Sherkin Island Development Society € 1,803

Skibbereen Community & Family Resource Centre € 6,499

Skibbereen Geriatric Society €3,052

West Cork Arts Centre € 3,130

West Cork Counselling and Support Services € 3,395

West Cork Traveller Centre Association € 11,048

Each of the groups below will receive €1,000

Allihies Community Care

Allihies Men’s Shed

Ardfield / Rathbarry Active Retirement Group

Aughadown Active Retirement Group

Ballinhassig Parish & Social Retirement Club

Ballinscarthy Community

Ballydehob Community Care Association

Bantry Active Retirement Group

Bantry Cardiac Support Group

Bere Island Active Retirement Group

Bere Island Projects Group CLG

Castlehaven Nursing Association

Castletownbere Active Retirement Group

Clonakilty Active Retirement Group

Clonakilty Community Care Society Company Ltd

Darrara Active Retirement Association

Drimoleague Active Retirement Group

Drinagh Active Retirement Group

Enniskeane Active Retirement Group

Eyeries Community Care

Glengarriff Active Retirement Group

Goleen & District Community Council

Kilbrittain Welfare Group

Kilmeen Social Club

Muintir Bhaire Community Council

Newcestown Friendship Group

Skibbereen Active Retirement & Social Club

Skibbereen Retired Ladies Club

Timoleague Active Retirement Group

Unionhall Castlehaven Myross Active Retirement Committee