€9m in once off funding for community groups to ease cost-of-living pressures

24 February 2023
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie
Community-based and voluntary health and social care providers in County Cork will receive over €9m in once off funding measures to ease cost-of-living pressures.
Senator Tim Lombard said ‘This funding was announced on budget day. Since then, the Department of Health has worked with the HSE to finalise a system for distributing the funding amongst relevant provider organisations. This is now agreed and funding has been allocated to a total of 1450 organisations across the country ranging from local community groups to major national service providers.’
Senator Lombard continued ‘Community-based and voluntary health and social care providers in County Cork will receive over €9m in allocations. Over €4m has been allocated to COPE Foundation (€2,683,682) and Brothers of Charity Services (€2,023,344) who both provide vital services. CoAction West Cork will receive €342,666. A large number of other organisations will receive a minimum of €1,000 to help with increased costs’.
The following voluntary and community providers will benefit from this once-off funding;
Bandon Geriatric & Community Council Ltd €4,424
Bantry Care of the Aged €1,435
Beara West Family Resource Centre Company €2,230
Clonakilty Friends of Asylum Seekers €2,594
Coomhola / Borlin Community Development Association €1,348
Dunmanway Family Resource Centre € 1,505
Kinsale Youth Support Services € 2,625
Rosscarbery Social Services € 1,148
Schull Community Care Association € 1,628
Sherkin Island Development Society € 1,803
Skibbereen Community & Family Resource Centre € 6,499
Skibbereen Geriatric Society €3,052
West Cork Arts Centre € 3,130
West Cork Counselling and Support Services € 3,395
West Cork Traveller Centre Association € 11,048
Each of the groups below will receive €1,000
Allihies Community Care
Allihies Men’s Shed
Ardfield / Rathbarry Active Retirement Group
Aughadown Active Retirement Group
Ballinhassig Parish & Social Retirement Club
Ballinscarthy Community
Ballydehob Community Care Association
Bantry Active Retirement Group
Bantry Cardiac Support Group
Bere Island Active Retirement Group
Bere Island Projects Group CLG
Castlehaven Nursing Association
Castletownbere Active Retirement Group
Clonakilty Active Retirement Group
Clonakilty Community Care Society Company Ltd
Darrara Active Retirement Association
Drimoleague Active Retirement Group
Drinagh Active Retirement Group
Enniskeane Active Retirement Group
Eyeries Community Care
Glengarriff Active Retirement Group
Goleen & District Community Council
Kilbrittain Welfare Group
Kilmeen Social Club
Muintir Bhaire Community Council
Newcestown Friendship Group
Skibbereen Active Retirement & Social Club
Skibbereen Retired Ladies Club
Timoleague Active Retirement Group
Unionhall Castlehaven Myross Active Retirement Committee