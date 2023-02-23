Ballincollig – a booming town with 2 Aldi’s sees Lidl expand their store at the ‘West City Retail Park’

23 February 2023

By Mary Bermingham

Mary@TheCork.ie

TV Broadcaster and Performance and Lifestyle Coach, Anna Geary joined the team at Lidl Ballincollig ‘West City Retail Park’ to officially open the expanded store. Customers can now shop Lidl’s renowned range of high-quality products at affordable prices. The retailer has created 10 new jobs at the store bringing the Ballincollig team to 27 employees.

The now open store has a spacious layout featuring high ceilings and wide aisles. The store will provide increased natural light for customers and staff alike with glass fronted glazing, LED lighting and an energy efficient system provided by 100% green energy. The store grounds will provide ample customer car parking with EV charger points.

As part of the opening Lidl Ballincollig gave a number of complimentary vouchers to the first customers through the door on the morning alongside offering huge savings on middle aisle favourites including a 50’ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, Espresso Machines, Stand Mixers, Food processers and much, much more.

Through Lidl’s commitment to A Better Tomorrow programme, a Lidl store brings better value shopping to an area, fundraising for Ladies Gaelic Football clubs and schools in the area, additional charity groups supported with FoodCloud donations and more funding for youth mental health through Lidl Ireland’s charity partner Jigsaw – The National Centre for Youth Metal Health.

To mark the opening the store team at Lidl Ballincollig donated €500 in Lidl vouchers to Our Lady of Good Counsel School and €500 in Lidl vouchers to Westgate Foundation.

The store also supports many local suppliers in the region including Ballincollig based award-winning beekeepers, Healy’s Honey who signed a recent deal with Lidl to bring their deliciously sweet honey products to Lidl stores across the island of Ireland. West Cork Distillers, who supply Lidl with premium, award-winning whiskeys and gins including Wild Burrow Irish Gin and Dundalgan Irish Whiskey. Hassett’s Bakery who supply a chilled cake range to Lidl stores and Keohane Seafood the retailer’s largest seafood supplier who have recently developed the first in kind fish packaging made from reclaimed/recycled prevented ocean plastic collected from shorelines with the market leading retailer.

Lidl Ireland employs more than 5,000 employees in its 176 stores, Head Office in Tallaght and three distribution centres and regional offices based in Charleville in North County Cork, Mullingar and Newbridge.

From Thursday 23rd February Lidl’s Ballincollig store will open daily: Monday – Saturday 8:00am – 10:00pm, and Sunday 9.00am – 9:00pm.