‘HSE lodge planning for new 60 bed facility in Youghal’ – James O’Connor TD

7 April 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork East and Youghal resident, James O’Connor has welcomed the progression of a new 60 bed community nursing unit at St. Raphael’s, Youghal, Co Cork.

The HSE capital development at Saint Raphael’s will provide a major update to aging HSE facilities in Youghal.

Deputy O’Connor has raised the project in two separate meetings of the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee with HSE Senior Management and separately with the Tánaiste and Minister for Health over the past 4 years.

Deputy O’Connor said: “Saint Raphael’s for generations has been a major centre of care for persons with significant intellectual disabilities and this investment will broaden it into a wider community healthcare complex.”

Deputy O’Connor also stated: “The development also includes a masterplan for the site where a new ambulance base is being consider and a daycare service for the elderly.”

Separately, the HSE have selected Axis Group to develop a new Primary Care Centre for Youghal via a developer led model. Planning permission for this was also submitted in March. The major facility will be located on top of Cork Hill adjacent to Youghal Business Park.

The HSE intends to break ground on the projects in late 2024.

In conclusion, Deputy O’Connor said “the project marks a turning point for Youghal after a very challenging time for the town.”