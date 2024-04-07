A Night with King Frankie at Fastnet Film Festival

7 April 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Screening and Insightful Q&A with actors – Peter Coonan & Olivia Caffrey, and Director Dermot Malone planned for Saturday 25th of May in Schull.

“King Frankie” stars Peter Coonan as Frankie, a humble Dublin taxi driver navigating the complexities of life, forgiveness, and legacy. On a day marked by his father’s funeral, Frankie confronts a past event that reshapes his future. This film, set against the backdrop of contemporary Ireland, is Dermot Malone’s directorial debut, showcasing his transition from acclaimed commercial director to feature filmmaker. Malone’s narrative weaves a tale that resonates with the promises we make and the lengths we go to keep them.

The Fastnet Film Festival is a major showcase for Irish and International film production, focusing on the craft of film. The festival in May will screen up to 16 feature length films, run a series of Seminars, Masterclasses and Workshops covering, Scriptwriting, Editing, Casting, Auditioning, Acting, Shorts to Feature, Production, Score Composition, Directing and more. Fringe events include: Live music, Drama, Book readings, Movie Quiz, Café viewing all over town and high quality, free family entertainment for all.

Visitors to the festival are invited to visit Cape Clear for our Irish Language Film Day and to follow the Walking Trail around the Island enjoying the curated Programme of Irish Language short films at various venues. Back by popular demand is the outdoor screen in the park where the village will be treated to a free feature screening on Sunday 26th of May.

Olivia Caffrey, trained at Dublin’s Samuel Beckett Centre, Trinity College, boasts a versatile career spanning stage and screen. Notable for her roles in “Ballykissangel” and “Playing the Field” on television, she’s also left her mark in films like “The Matchmaker” and “Oliver Twist.” Her dynamic performances underscore her adaptability and talent, solidifying her status as a captivating presence in both theatre and cinema.

Peter Coonan is a standout Irish actor, best known for his compelling role in “Love/Hate.” His acting career features a diverse range of characters in film, television, and theatre, demonstrating immense versatility and skill. Coonan’s authentic performances and ability to deeply understand his characters have earned him huge respect in the industry. His work has contributed significantly to the Irish and international film and theatre landscape.

Dermot Malone is a filmmaker from Dublin, whose debut feature film King Frankie is on the festival circuit through 2024. With a background in commercials, Dermot has established himself as one of the most exciting up and coming directors working today. Through his work in commercials, Dermot has won numerous awards and has directed spots for some of the world’s leading brands. Dermot is now focusing on his next film and hopes to join the current wave of supreme Irish filmmaking talent.