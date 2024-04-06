Chocolate afternoon tea at the Metropole Hotel

6 April 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Metropole Hotel, located in the heart of Cork City has created a chocolate afternoon tea. The selection of chocolate infused treats will be available for adults and children until Friday, May 31st.

The team of chefs have designed a menu using locally sourced ingredients with an emphasis on sweet bites. These include milk chocolate éclairs, chocolate macaroons and white chocolate blondie with chocolate ganache and hazelnuts.

And for those with a more savoury tooth they’ll find a Rosscarbery black pudding and Cashel blue cheese tartlet, Union Hall smoked salmon and dill pickled cucumber on Buckley’s brown soda and free range egg mayonnaise and truffle on brioche.

In keeping with the chocolate theme, the hotel has also launched a special chocolate cocktail. The Met Chocolate Martini is made up of bailey’s, milk chocolate, vodka, tia maria and coffee.

There will also be an indulgent hot chocolate for adults and kids to enjoy.

The afternoon tea will be served from 12.30pm – 4pm daily and booking online is advised.

Roger Russell, General Manager of the Metropole Hotel, said; “The Metropole Hotel is a great place to escape the bustle of the city centre and what better way to kick back after a day of shopping than with a serving of delicious treats made fresh by our team of incredible chefs. The great thing about our chocolate afternoon tea is that it can be enjoyed by everyone whether it’s a few hours with your kids over the Easter break or an afternoon in the city with your friends.”

The chocolate afternoon tea is €40 per person and €25 for children.

The Metropole Hotel has also launched an overnight afternoon tea stay which includes one night B&B, a glass of chilled prosecco and a chocolate afternoon tea.

On the menu is:

Patisserie Milk chocolate Éclair Chocolate macaroon Dark chocolate marquise Bakery Freshly baked scones with preserves, lemon curd and Irish salted butter White chocolate blondie with chocolate ganache and hazelnuts Banana bread with dulce de leche Sandwiches Free range egg mayonnaise and truffle on brioche Union Hall smoked salmon and dill pickled cucumber on Buckley’s brown soda Coronation marinated Mulcahy’s chicken on white bread Rosscarbery black pudding & Cashel blue cheese tartlet

Reservations can be made online www.themetropolehotel.ie