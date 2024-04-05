NORTH CORK: ‘Independent Ireland’ announce candidate for Local Elections

5 April 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Brendan O’Connor, “a dedicated community leader and advocate for rural Ireland”, has officially declared his candidacy for the Kanturk Local Electoral Area (LEA) in the upcoming local elections. With a strong commitment to serving his community and a wealth of experience in various sectors, O’Connor brings a pragmatic approach and a determination to address the pressing needs of Kanturk and its surrounding areas.

A proud resident of Newtownshandrum for nearly two decades, O’Connor is deeply rooted in the local community. He resides with his wife Eileen, and together they have raised four children and are proud grandparents to one. O’Connor’s upbringing in Bruree, Co Limerick, instilled in him a strong sense of community and a commitment to service.

Professionally, O’Connor has a diverse background, having worked as a welder fabricator in the dairy and pharma sectors before transitioning to roles in agricultural and engineering. His work has taken him across the country, providing him with a broad perspective on the needs and challenges facing rural communities.

In addition to his professional endeavors, O’Connor has been actively involved in community organizations and sports clubs in Newtownshandrum. He has served as a manager, coach, and selector for Newtown GAA and Newtownshandrum camogie clubs, contributing to the development of youth and adult teams. O’Connor has also dedicated his time to the Newtownshandrum Tidy Towns committee, serving as Chairperson for two years, and the Shandrum National School Parents Association, where he currently holds the position of Assistant Treasurer.

Reflecting on his decision to enter the race as an Independent Ireland candidate, O’Connor emphasized his commitment to preserving and strengthening rural communities. “Rural Ireland is facing significant challenges, including a decline in essential services and infrastructure,” he stated. “I am running for the local elections to ensure that our communities have a strong voice and representation in addressing these issues.”

Richard O’Donoghue, General Secretary of Independent Ireland, expressed his support for O’Connor’s candidacy. “Brendan O’Connor’s dedication to his community and his practical approach to addressing the needs of rural Ireland make him an exemplary candidate for Kanturk LEA,” said O’Donoghue. “We are confident that he will be a tireless advocate for the people of Kanturk and will work tirelessly to improve their quality of life.”

Party Leader Michael Collins also endorsed O’Connor’s candidacy, stating, “Brendan O’Connor’s commitment to serving his community and his alignment with the values of Independent Ireland make him an ideal candidate for Kanturk LEA. I am confident that he will bring integrity, diligence, and accountability to local governance.”

Brendan O’Connor’s candidacy offers the people of Kanturk and its surrounding areas a dedicated and principled representative who will prioritize their interests and work tirelessly to bring about positive change.