Polling Day Orders made for European, local and Limerick mayoral elections

5 April 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD has today made orders appointing Friday, 7 June 2024 as the polling day and the hours of 7:00a.m. to 10:00p.m. to be the hours of polling at the European Parliament, local and Limerick mayoral elections.

The Minister has appointed Barry Ryan, a Principal Officer in the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, to be the chief returning officer for the European Parliament elections. He has also appointed returning officers for the three European Parliament constituencies in which 14 MEPs are to be elected for the 2024-2029 parliamentary term.

Mr. Fergus Gallagher, Dublin County Sheriff, will be returning officer for the 4 seat Dublin constituency. Ms. Marian Chambers Higgins, Galway County Registrar, will be returning officer for the 5 seat Midlands-North-West constituency. Mr. Martin Harvey, Cork City Sheriff, will be returning officer for the 5 seat South constituency. The three constituencies are specified in the Electoral Amendment (Amendment) Act 2023.

European election candidate nominations

The returning officers for the three European constituencies will in the coming days give public notice of the times for receiving nominations and of the application requirements.

Local election candidate nominations

The local authority returning officers for local elections will also give public notice of the times for receiving nominations and of the application requirements.

Limerick mayoral election candidate nominations

The returning officer for the Limerick mayoral elections will also give public notice of the times for receiving nominations and of the application requirements.

Voter Registration

If you’re already on the Register of Electors at your current address there is no need to edit your record, but a person eligible to vote but not yet registered as an elector still has time to apply for entry in the register of electors. To be eligible to vote a person must be 18 years of age or over on or before polling day and be ordinarily resident in the constituency in which you wish to vote. You must also be included on the Register of Electors.

Everyone is encouraged to check that their details are correct and up to date at www.checktheregister.ie.

Eligible voters who are not on the register, or who need to update their details, for example because they have moved house, can do so by submitting an online application at www.checkthereigster.ie or by submitting a form to their local authority. Relevant application forms are available from City, County or City and County Councils (these are the registration authorities) or online at www.checktheregister.ie.

Completed applications must be received by the registration authority for the area in which you reside by Monday, 20 May 2024.

If a person is eligible to vote by post, or is unable to vote in person due to an illness or disability and is resident in a hospital, nursing home, mental health facility or similar institution, and they are not on the Postal Voters List or Special Voters List, as appropriate, they can apply up to Saturday, 11 May 2024 for inclusion in those lists. Application forms are available from City, County or City and County Councils and online at www.checktheregister.ie.

Election posters

With arrangements for the 2024 local elections now set, the Minister clarified the time period during which candidates can exhibit election posters. Candidates can only erect posters from 8 May 2024, which is 30 days before the polling date. There is a requirement for candidates to remove all posters within 7 days of the poll.