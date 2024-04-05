On April 13th The Streets Of Kinsale Will Be Filled With Flavour As The Kinsale Street Feast Returns!

5 April 2024

By Tom Collins

Taking place from 1pm-4pm on the 13th April, the event gives you the unique opportunity to indulge in specials from the foodie town’s award-winning restaurants, cafés and artisan food & drinks producers

Explore the colourful streets as the town’s renowned taste-makers set up stalls on Main Street, Short Quay, Market Street and Pearse Street to share what they do best!

Savour the flavours and enjoy an afternoon of great food, music and entertainment

The event is sponsored by Kinsale Food Tours and organised by the Kinsale Chamber of Tourism and Business