CORK: New Accommodation Block at Collins Army Barracks for 41 Soldiers

15 April 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin TD, today officially opened a new €4.5m accommodation block at Collins Barracks, Cork.

The new self-contained block, which has capacity for 41 people, will increase the supply of single living-in (SLI) and troops in training accommodation for enlisted personnel at the site.

Speaking in Cork today, the Tánaiste said, “I’m delighted to be in Collins Barracks today to open this state-of-the-art accommodation block for our troops.

“Since becoming Minister for Defence, I have been clear and consistent in my determination to do what’s necessary to modernise our Defence Forces; to ensure that this is an institution where every serviceman and woman feels valued, respected and is given the training and equipment they need to do the job their country asks of them.

“An important part of that is to improve both the quality and quantity of the accommodation provided to our personnel.”

There are currently ten Defence Forces accommodation projects, with a combined value of almost €50m, underway at different stages across the country. These projects will provide 565 bed spaces for personnel.