Cork Convention Bureau to host annual business tourism showcase “Keep Cork Meeting”

15 April 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Businesses invited to Keep Cork Meeting

Cork Convention Bureau (CCB), will host their 10th annual business tourism showcase, Keep Cork Meeting, at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Thursday 18th April from 7.30am to 11:30am.

The event aims to encourage more conferences, meetings and events in to Cork, and gives hotels and other tourism service providers locally the opportunity to showcase their offering to the meeting planners and conference organisers.

There will be close to 40 exhibitors showcasing the very best of Cork’s business tourism offering, including accommodation options, unique Cork venues, food and drink options, activities and interactive experiences, from spa treatments to historical venues, cooking and tours.

Over 150 conference and event organisers across all sectors including representatives from companies such as (e.g. Johnson Controls, Apple, EMC, VoxPro, Eli Lilly, Pfizers, Boston Scientific) and many more will attend, in addition to Conference/Event Ambassadors, who have already secured international events for Cork up to 2023.

A buffet breakfast will be served and lots of prizes and goodies will be on offer for everyone in attendance.

In an effort to encourage more bids for international meetings and conferences for Cork, this year will see the introduction of ‘conference ambassador clinics’ during the event. The 1st will take place at 9am and the second at 10.30am with the aim of each being to introduce attendees to supports (both practical and financial) that are available through Cork Convention Bureau and Failte Ireland. The clinics will last for 20 mins only so that the attendees are free to meet with exhibitors for the rest of the morning.

“The business tourist contributes to three times more to the local economy than the leisure tourist and many business tourists are now beginning to extend their stay by 2-4 days, which offers a huge opportunity for growth”, according to Evelyn O Sullivan, Manager at Cork Convention Bureau.

“The biggest growth opportunities are in areas like Teagasc, Space, Neo natal, and Maritime, and we are here to support anyone wishing to bring a conference to the Cork region. We can help with practical supports and free of charge impartial advice to ensure the smooth running and success of your event. We also hope that our event inspires local companies to think of Cork first when planning their next corporate event.”

Established in 2007, Cork Convention Bureau is a public-private partnership that promotes the Cork region as a destination for business tourism (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) and generates opportunities for people to come to Cork.

Cork Convention Bureau is part of Visit Cork, which also promotes leisure tourism through the Pure Cork brand. www. corkconventionbureau.com www. purecork.ie