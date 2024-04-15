Uisce Éireann implements Enhanced Sampling and Flushing Programmes in response to Cork City Water Discolouration

15 April 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

We are continuing our efforts to address water discolouration issues in Cork City. Uisce Éireann’s dedicated Water Quality Taskforce is implementing a clear plan which includes increased sampling, targeted flushing programmes and watermains replacement.

Regular sampling is already carried out at customers’ taps and on the network, and operational sampling is carried out at the water treatment plant. With the key focus of protecting public health, Uisce Éireann has increased its sampling efforts, further increasing investigative proactive monitoring at customers’ taps. This is to provide continued reassurance that the water is compliant once running clear, and to assist with investigations into discolouration issues. Customers reporting instances of discolouration help us to determine sampling locations in the network.

To ensure the community is kept informed and supported, proactive callbacks are being made to customers who have previously raised concerns over discoloured water. Uisce Éireann has reached out to approximately 235 customers to date, with the aim of providing updates on ongoing works and gathering further information about customers’ experiences. This is in addition to any routine customer reports received, where a callback is made, as per standard procedure.

Uisce Éireann continues to advise not to drink discoloured water. In the event of discolouration, running the tap for several minutes – we recommend up to 20 minutes – will usually restore water to a clear colour. The water is safe to drink once running clear. If the issue remains unresolved, we encourage customers to contact us directly. The customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278. This allows issues to be logged and investigated in a timely manner. Each report is actioned and gives us a better understanding of any ongoing issues and allows us to prioritise the worst impacted areas.

In addition to sampling and customer communication efforts, Uisce Éireann is making important network improvements to address water discolouration issues.

The targeted flushing programme works in the Douglas area are nearing completion. The next area to be flushed will cover Iona Park, Murmount, Merrion Court and parts of Gardiner’s Hill. These works are scheduled to commence the week beginning 22 April. Plans are also being progressed for flushing in the Blarney Street, Cathedral Road, Gurranabraher and surrounding areas.

Watermains flushing moves water through pipes at a high flow rate to help remove the build-up of debris and sediment. Clearing the pipes in this manner can result in sediment carrying through to customers’ taps resulting in increased instances of discoloured water in the short-term.

This programme expands on previous flushing works and involves installing additional hydrants in some locations to allow the flushing area to be isolated from the larger network, improving the sediment removal and minimising disruption. A review of any additional watermains works required in these areas will be progressed once flushing is complete, having regard to prioritisation and available funding. We are also examining other initiatives which may improve water quality in the network.

Watermains replacement works have been completed on Edward Walsh Road and are nearing completion on Popham’s Road. Network improvement works commenced on the South Quays on 19 March, with further network replacement works planned for Sydney Park and Dublin Hill. Given that approximately 50% of the water network in the city is made up of old cast iron mains, it will take an investment of approximately half a billion euro over several investment cycles to replace the city’s network.