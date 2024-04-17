POLITICS: “We must ensure that farmers do not continue to drown in red tape” says FG’s MEP candidate John Mullins

17 April 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The well known Cork Businessman John Mullins is running running as a Fine Gael candidate in the European Elections

“We must also support the simplification of the CAP which is being proposed by the EU”

“We must look after our farmers and ensure that they get a fair deal when it comes to the formulation of policy at a national and European level. This is according to John Mullins, European election candidate for Ireland South for Fine Gael. Mr Mullins, who is a successful entrepreneur and former CEO of Bord Gais said that the country’s farmers are “drowning in red tape” and this practice must stop.”

“Farmers are the backbone of many communities in Ireland and we must ensure that they get a fair deal when it comes to any policy formation on agriculture. There is currently too much red tape that farmers have to deal with and this cannot continue. We must support our farmers and make things easier for them when it comes to regulation. Farmers are telling me that they are spending 50% of their time on the land and 50% of their time dealing with regulation and form filling. Many of them have to give the same information in different formats to multiple agencies. Life is hard enough for farmers so let us rationalise the burden.”

John Mullins said that there should be one universal form or portal for all agencies developed and it should be placed on-line so that there is not a constant replication of demands on farmers.

Mr Mullins also supports the review of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) which is being proposed by the EU. This review is aimed to ease the admin burden for farmers.

“I very much support the review being undertaken to simplify the CAP and I welcome the fact that the European Parliament wants to fast track this proposal and I call on all Irish MEPs to support this in the next plenary at the end of April.”

John Mullins is a first-time candidate for the European Elections for Fine Gael and is entering politics from a business and civic background. He is also an accomplished entrepreneur. He founded renewable energy company, Amarenco in 2013 and was nominated as an EY Entrepreneur of the year in 2019. He also served as Chairman of the Port of Cork and was Chief Executive of Bord Gáis Eireann from December 2007 until the end of 2012. During this time, BGE established a significant electricity business and developed significant renewable and conventional generation assets. He has held other senior management positions with ESB, ESB International, PricewaterhouseCoopers (UK) and NTR plc. In civic life he was the founding Chairman of Anamcara, Chairman of the Cork Committee of Cooperation Ireland and is the Chairman of Energycloud. John was awarded a Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur by the French Government for sustainable investment in France. John lives in rural Ireland, near Castlematyr in East Cork, according to Company data.