Mental Health Charity Publishes ‘Five Signs of Burnout’ list

17 April 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Turn2Me, a national mental health charity, has published five signs of burnout on its website, in the hope of raising awareness of burnout and encouraging people to prioritise self-care.

“Burnout has become an increasingly prevalent issue, affecting people across various industries,” Fiona O’Malley, CEO of Turn2Me, said, “As advocates for mental well-being, Turn2Me believes it’s crucial to recognise the signs of burnout before it escalates, which is why we’ve published these five warning signs that shouldn’t be ignored.”

The first sign of burnout is Persistent Exhaustion: Being constantly tired despite getting an adequate amount of sleep can be a sign of burnout. This exhaustion often goes beyond physical fatigue and seeps into emotional and mental realms, making even simple tasks feel overwhelming.

The second sign is Cynicism and Detachment: Burnout can manifest as a negative outlook on work, life, and even personal relationships. If you find yourself becoming increasingly cynical, detached, or emotionally withdrawn, it may be a red flag indicating burnout.

The third sign is Decreased Productivity and Performance: A decline in performance at work or in other areas of life can be a key indicator of burnout. Despite putting in the effort, individuals experiencing burnout may struggle to concentrate, make decisions, or complete tasks to their usual standard.

The fourth sign is Increased Irritability: Heightened levels of irritability, impatience, or frustration can be common symptoms of burnout. Small inconveniences or setbacks that would typically be shrugged off may trigger strong emotional reactions in those experiencing burnout.

The fifth sign is Physical Symptoms: Burnout doesn’t just affect mental and emotional well-being; it can also manifest physically. Headaches, muscle tension, gastrointestinal issues, and a weakened immune system may all be signs of burnout.

Turn2Me stated that recognising these warning signs is the first step toward addressing burnout and prioritising self-care. The charity emphasised that it’s essential to seek support from friends, family, or professionals and to take proactive steps to manage stress levels and restore balance in life. Turn2Me offers up to six free one-to-one counselling sessions and unlimited support groups on anxiety, depression, grief and relationship issues on Turn2Me.ie

To avail of Turn2Me’s services or to donate, go to Turn2Me.ie