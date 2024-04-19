Cork sisters unveil their debut collection inspired by West Cork coastline

19 April 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Eadaoin Cotter and Catherine Barry, are the visionary sisters behind Pebble & Sash. The dynamic duo is thrilled to announce the launch of their inaugural collection featuring Ottomans, Headboards, and Cushions.

This line embodies luxury and sophistication, curated with meticulous attention to detail and crafted from the finest materials. Designed and handmade in Cork, each piece reflects the distinctive style and timeless elegance that Pebble & Sash has become renowned for. Many of the pieces in their collection are inspired by the sister’s connections to their late father’s home place in West Cork, “Our Dad’s family are all from Union Hall and we spend our Summers in Schull and Baltimore. West Cork is very dear to our hearts.” said Catherine, who owns the former post office at Baltimore pier, which was previously owned by a cousin of their grandfather.

The sisters and business partners, based in Glenbrook, Cork have carefully selected exclusive fabrics from beloved and admired designers to create their Signature and Curated Ottoman range. These pieces are not just furniture; they are statements of style, destined to elevate any room with their stunning effect. From opulent headboards to plush cushions, each item exudes elegance and charm, promising to add a touch of sophistication to every home.

“Our debut collection represents our passion and love of fabric design and pattern but mostly our love of home. We are thrilled to share these exquisite pieces with the world.” said Eadaoin and Catherine, co-founders of Pebble & Sash.

Pebble & Sash is more than just a business; it is a story of two sisters who turned their passion for home renovations into a thriving interior design empire. It all began in 2016 when Eadaoin and her family purchased a run-down Victorian house, setting the stage for the birth of Pebble & Sash. As Eadaoin documented her renovation journey on Instagram, her sister Catherine showcased her beautifully decorated home.

Their Instagram page quickly gained traction, attracting a loyal following of design enthusiasts eager to bring the Pebble & Sash aesthetic into their own homes. Despite their initial reluctance to label themselves as professional interior designers, interest in their approach to design continued to grow. Encouraged by the overwhelming support of their community, Eadaoin and Catherine took a leap of faith and transitioned from their respective careers to pursue their shared passion full-time.

“We are immensely proud to introduce our debut collection, each of our pieces talk to each other, our considered layered approach is designed so each fabric compliments the next.” said Eadaoin and Catherine.