SOCCER: Cork City FC invite businesses to take part in Corporate Golf Days

19 April 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC is offering golf enthusiasts a chance to tee off at the prestigious K-Club which previously hosted world class players for the Ryder Cup and for the 2023 Irish Open.

It’s one of a number of Corporate Golf Days organised by Cork City FC as it aims to build on connections between the club and business community.

The four person event at the K-Club takes place on July 22nd with the option of a morning or afternoon tee off. There will be a barbecue for players when they finish their round along with goodie bags, a selection of prizes and competitions for the longest drive and nearest to the hole.

A similar golf day is scheduled to take place in the Cork Golf Club on July 1st while the Annual Golf Classic takes place at the Lee Valley Golf Club on September 19th.

The club is also inviting families to share the fun by combining their soccer skills with their golfing abilities in a game of footgolf in Kinsale on June 14th.

Anthony O’Sullivan, Commercial Director at Cork City FC, said; “We have a strong support base from the business community in Cork and we wanted to host a number of corporate events to help strengthen those relationships even further. The golf days are a great opportunity for people to network in a fun environment and we’re delighted to be able to offer something for families this year too. If anyone wants to take part in any of the corporate days or the family footgolf day they can contact me directly at anthony@corkcityfc.ie”