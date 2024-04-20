Spike Island’s After Dark Tours return

20 April 2024

By Tom Collins

Dark tales of murder and mystery revealed on exclusive guided night tours in April and May

Spike Island has announced the return of its popular After Dark Tours for two additional dates in the lead-up to the summer months – Saturday 20th April and Saturday 4th May.

Through these unique night-time tours, visitors can unlock the dark secrets of the iconic prison island through an exclusive guided tour, and gain access to areas of the island usually off limits to the public.

Not for the faint hearted, visitors will walk down the creepy candlelit corridors and eerie tunnels, explore an abandoned prison cell block and experience the brutal solitary confinement area.

As well as this, expert tour guides will recount the chilling history of Ireland’s most notorious murderers and deviants.

Once known as “Ireland’s Hell,” attendees on the all-access tours will learn about the horrific treatment of the island’s inmates during the 1850’s.

The notorious prison island, once the largest prison in Ireland and Britain, was also the scene of many gruesome murders throughout the years, including a 19th-century prison warden and nationalist prisoner Patrick White who was killed by his captors.

The tour also includes a short ferry ride across Cork Harbour to the island, followed by a guided walk around the island sharing the harrowing history and stories passed down by former residents.

During the Great Famine, over 2,300 inmates were imprisoned at Spike Island, and the 10% death rate shows the harsh conditions prisoners endured.

It is believed that 1,300 convicts are buried in mass graves throughout Spike Island.

Tickets for Spike Island's After Dark Tours are available at www.spikeislandcork.ie

*Please note this tour is for over-16s only.

About Spike Island

Spike Island stands tall in Cork’s natural harbour just 15 minutes ferry ride from the beautiful heritage town of Cobh in County Cork. The island has a dark and fascinating past.

Used as an Island prison, fortress, monastery and home, today visitors can meet captains and convicts and sinners and saints as you uncover 1300 years of Irish history. It has prison cells, deep tunnels, island walks and multiple museums, explore the ‘Irish Alcatraz’ via a guided tour or using the free map and app.

The islands recorded history goes back to the 7th century when St Mochuda founded a monastery on this magical island. Monks walked the island trails for 300 years until the Vikings sailed into Cork harbour, and for many centuries the island was used by smugglers, pirates and as an island home.

Access to the island is by ferry from Kennedy Pier in Cobh.