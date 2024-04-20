Green shoots of revival in Cork’s Volunteer Sector Cork Youth Clubs avail of €270k funding

20 April 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Green shoots of revival are sprouting up from volunteer-led club sector in Cork, with an increase in the number of youth clubs operating in the city and county for the first time in five years.

Cork Education & Training Board (Cork ETB) reports a 10 per cent increase in the number of youth clubs applying for the 2024 Local Youth Club Grant Scheme (LYCGS) that has just resulted in the payment of €270,000 in grant funding to groups throughout Cork.

From a baseline of 200, the number of voluntary youth clubs in Cork – operated by various bodies and independent Committees – fell below 100 in the two years of the Covid-19 lockdown but has rebounded for 2024.

“We are delighted that 165 clubs, in all corners of Cork, have applied for the grant scheme this year which is up 15 since 2023 and represents a welcome return to the kind of club numbers we had pre Covid,” explained Cork ETB Youthwork Services Development Manager, Mick Finn.

“This has not happened by accident. A lot of work has been put into reviving and rejuvenating the volunteer-club sector in Cork, more so than in most other counties, and our team in Cork ETB – especially Abina Curtin and Gillian Beasley – has worked closely with clubs to support them and get dormant units back up and running and new clubs operating.” A Cork ETB ReVive event was created two years ago to stoke up interest in the sector.

Cork ETB received an allocation of €272,400 from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) for 2024 which has been allocated to groups under the umbrella of Scouts, Guides, Foróige, Cloyne Diocesan Youth Services, Macra na Feirme and independents.

“This grant scheme has traditionally been the lifeblood of these clubs, helping to pay fees, rents, utilities and to fund activity programmes so we are thrilled that the allocations have been made earlier this year so the clubs have the comfort of funds in hand for their operations,” Finn added.

The Cork ETB Youthwork Service department initiated a new online application system this year, with over 100 clubs coming together in January for an application workshop and a motivational session. “This is part of our commitment to the volunteer sector. We appreciate and value the fantastic work that volunteers do day in, day out for our young people and hope to support them further in their activities.”

New clubs will be welcome to apply for the 2025 Local Youth Club Grant Scheme. More details from youthclub@corketb.ie.