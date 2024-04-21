€1.5m in funding for Rylane Community Centre, Co. Cork

21 April 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Ireland South MEP candidate Cynthia Ní Mhurchú (Fianna fail) has welcomed €1,595,574 in funding for Rylane Community Centre, Co. Cork. The funding is to be announced this weekend by Minister Heather Humphreys. In total there will be €30 million allocated to build 12 new Community Centres across Rural Ireland

· First ever dedicated fund for shovel-ready community projects in our towns and villages

· Grants of up to €6 million to deliver state-of-the-art facilities in nine counties

· Minister Humphreys: ‘This is about bringing people of all ages together’

· Total provided under Community Centre Investment Funding to date now over €75M

It’s the first time in the history of the State that a dedicated fund has been set up to deliver new-build community centres in Rural Ireland.

Ní Mhurchú described it as an investment in Cork infrastructure and vowed to continue fighting for funding if elected to Brussels in June.

The Community Centres Investment Fund was launched in March 2023 to provide investment for new and ambitious community projects in our towns and villages.