POLITICS: Independent Ireland Announces Fermoy Candidate for Local Elections

21 April 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

North Cork Politics

Ken Brennan, a family man and experienced CNC machine operator in the medical devices industry, has declared his candidacy for the Fermoy Local Election Area (LEA) in the upcoming local elections. With a deep-rooted commitment to addressing the pressing needs of ordinary Irish citizens, Ken aims to bring about positive change and advocate for the people of Fermoy and its surrounding areas.

Kevin’s candidacy is endorsed by Michael Collins, Leader of Independent Ireland, who commended Brennan’s commitment to addressing the pressing issues facing Fermoy and its residents. “Ken Brennan embodies the values of integrity and common sense that Independent Ireland stands for,” said Collins. “His dedication to advocating for the needs of ordinary citizens makes him a strong candidate for the Fermoy LEA. This LEA is extremely important to us and we wanted to get the right candidate that aligns with our values of common sense, unity and has a strong understanding of what we can achieve when we work together for change. Ken is a real team player and is a top class addition, his ability to work well with our team of candidates across Cork means he fits the bill perfectly. We can only achieve real change in this country by coming together, lone voices can only achieve so much but by working together under a strong set of policies is how real change happens. I am asking the people of the Fermoy LEA to get behind his candidacy and help to bring people together under the banner of common sense and people first politics”

“I want to run for our nation’s future, for my children’s future. I have skin in the game,” said Brennan. “I am deeply concerned at the direction our country is headed, and I want to give a voice to people who feel just like I do and who want to see change.”

Richard O’Donoghue, General Secretary of Independent Ireland, echoed Collins’s sentiments, highlighting Brennan’s unwavering commitment to serving his community. “Ken Brennan’s decision to run for office demonstrates his passion for making a difference in the lives of the people of Fermoy,” said O’Donoghue. “We encourage the residents of Fermoy and surrounding areas to come out and support Ken Brennan in the upcoming local elections, our goal is to have a very strong team in Cork Co. Council and in Councils around the country, Ken is a man who will work for his people and will work to deliver real change as part of a strong team. Give him your number 1 this June.”

Ken’s platform prioritizes addressing critical issues such as access to healthcare, housing affordability, and democratic accountability. He believes in the importance of empowering local communities and ensuring that their voices are heard in the decision-making process.

“I am running for office to give people the room to live their lives with a light-touch government that provides for their needs without imposing ideological constraints,” said Brennan. “I am committed to delivering common sense government at both the local and national levels.”