30 April 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

To mark the arrival of Bealtaine, the first days of summer as celebrated by our Celtic ancestors, the village of Killeagh in East Cork is hosting a very special May Sunday Festival this year.

Running from 3rd to 6th of May, the May Sunday Festival comprises a unique schedule of creative and fun events, workshops and activities for all ages, inspired by our Celtic roots. Embracing nature, creativity and local history, free and subsidised events include Dawn Chorus Walks in the Woods, Here comes the Sun! Morning Yoga, Cré Clay workshops, Dogsercise adventure trails for dogs, Imagination Station, children’s art workshops, wreathmaking, music and dancing, photo exhibits and lots more fun for all the family!

“Bealtaine means the return of the light, and true to our Celtic roots, the May Sunday Festival kicks off with a Procession led by stilt walkers from Greywoods Arts to Glenbower Woods for the Fire-flame show. The new Seed Pavilion, a community co-designed pop-up gathering space and initiative to support the ecology of the woods, will be opened and the May Sunday celebrations will indeed begin. The community of Killeagh welcomes everyone to visit and experience a super schedule of events in the woods to welcome the arrival of summer,” said Jessica Bonenfant, Festival Organiser & Artistic Director at Greywood Arts in Killeagh.

Included in this year’s festival line-up, an installation “On the Forest Floor” will see Annie Tull’s multi-layered textile work with haunting depth and mystical whimsy exhibited in the woods, where the work was initially conceived. The piece has just returned from exhibit in New York, and visitors to Glenbower Woods are invited to interact with the piece, pinning their experiences of the wood to this unique fabric.

Guided by Seanchaí Noelle Ni Ríagáin, an intergenerational storytelling workshop called “When I was your Age will see older adults sharing their memories of childhood, while also learning from young children about their experiences today and hopes for the future, as part of the Age & Opportunity Bealtaine Hero Award.

Also integral to the festival schedule, there will be a Meet the Maker fair, picnics and dancing in the woods, Seanchaí Yoga with children’s storytelling, live music in the village and the GAA Healthy Clubs Family Fun Day throughout the weekend. A full schedule of the Killeagh May Sunday Festival is available at www.maysunday.ie

The May Sunday Festival is a community event, organised by Greywood Arts, sponsored by Youghal Credit Union and supported by the Arts Council Festival Investment Scheme, Cork County Council and Eirgrid Community Fund. All ages are invited to attend.

Outline Schedule (more at www.maysunday.ie )

Friday:

Exhibition Opening: 20th Century Killeagh Community Photo Archive & Youth Photo Project

Bealtaine Procession from Greywood Arts to Glenbower Wood

Seed Pavilion Opening with poetry, Celtic harp & Fire flame Show

Saturday:

Here Comes the Sun! Morning yoga with Alison Faith 10am – 11am

Seanachai Yoga – children’s storytelling & yoga with Mandy

Kid’s Club art workshop with Jeni Wu 1pm – 3pm

Cré clay workshop with Siobhan Joyce

Bealtaine trees celebration with Helena Walsh

Photo Exhibition @ Greywood Arts 11:30 – 4

May Sunday:

Dawn Chorus Walk

Meet the Maker art fair

Seed & Plant Swap

Imagination Station – botanical printing with Killeagh Scouts

Ceili dance lessons

Picnic, music & dancing in the Seed Pavilion

Photo Exhibition @ Greywood Arts 11:30 – 4

Music in the pubs

Monday: