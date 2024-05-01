BUSINESS NEWS: Applications open for aspiring entrepreneurs to attend one-day bootcamp

1 May 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Startup Sprint takes place at Republic of Work in Cork City on May 18th

Start-ups and early-stage entrepreneurs are invited to apply for an immersive one-day event designed to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit in all those with innovative ideas. The NDRC ‘Startup Sprint’ takes place in Republic of Work in Cork City on May 18th next.

NDRC is the national accelerator program for globally ambitious tech entrepreneurs in Ireland and serves as a catalyst for early-stage startups and anyone with the right idea to propel their ventures forward. NDRC’s mission is to help startups succeed at every point of their journey through coaching and mentoring, with a founder-first approach delivered by international experts.

Workshops at the Startup Sprint will cover a range of topics, including crafting a

compelling pitch, product development, and the importance of customer discovery. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn from successful mentors who will have gone through the startup journey and come out the other end.

Andy McManagan, Programme Associate at Republic of Work who will be leading this year’s event, has emphasised the significance of the Startup Sprint for early-stage entrepreneurs. He said: “The Startup Sprint provides vital connections and invaluable insights for entrepreneurs with viable startup ideas. The event fosters inspiration, collaboration, and hands-on learning, empowering founders to navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship with confidence”

Andrew Scannell, Founder of Clinks.ie and a previous participant said: “The Startup Sprint was a pivotal moment for Clinks.ie. The insights and connections gained during the event have been instrumental in our steady growth, culminating in the recent expansion of our operations into a new location. The support and mentorship provided really has been invaluable.”

Attendees of the ‘Startup Sprint’ will be surrounded by like-minded peers and experienced mentors who will help refine their startup concepts and sharpen their entrepreneurial skills. Through a blend of workshops, discussions, and keynote presentations, participants will gain practical knowledge, actionable strategies, and the inspiration needed to propel their idea to new heights.

Applications Close Sunday, 12th May. To submit an application to join the one-day sprint in May, visit https://www.ndrc.ie/startup-sprint