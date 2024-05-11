UCC promotes night courses to companies

11 May 2024

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Discover the Path to a Future-Ready Workforce with ACE at UCC Event

In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, the need for a future-ready workforce has never been more critical. To equip HR and L&D professionals with the tools, insights, and strategies necessary for success, ACE at UCC is delighted to announce the inaugural “Future-Ready Workforce: Exploring Trends, Challenges, and Solutions” event, taking place on May 16th from 9am to 1pm.

This event promises to be an fantastic opportunity for professionals to delve into the latest trends and challenges, and explore innovative solutions shaping the future of HR and L&D.

Guest Speakers Include:

Sinead Heneghan – CEO, Learning & Development Institute (L&DII), Skills First HR

Lyndsey El Amoud – Deputy Director, ACE at UCC, Lifelong Learning at ACE

Angela O’Donovan – Manager, HR Strategy & Organisation Development, UCC (Presenting the “L&D – An Evolved Profession Report”)

These guest speakers will share their expertise and insights gleaned from years of experience at the forefront of HR and L&D innovation.

Furthermore, the event will feature an engaging industry insights panel discussion, led by Siobhan Bradley (South West Regional Skills Forum Manager), Orla Farrell (Head of Talent, Learning & Development at Musgrave), and Tony Daly (HR Manager at Pfizer). These industry experts will address the key challenges facing Learning & Development Managers and unveil their strategies for overcoming them.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from thought leaders spearheading projects in skills and lifelong learning, including:

Mags Arnold – The MicroCreds Project at UCC

Lorna Moloney – Programme Coordinator for funded Springboard+ courses at ACE

Dr. Ciara Staunton – ACE RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning) Project

Attendance at this event is free. However, due to limited space, registration is essential. Secure your spot, RSVP to mpardy@ucc.ie no later than May 9th.