‘Ye Vagabonds’ to perform at Ballymaloe Grainstore in June

11 May 2024

By Valerie Ryan

YE VAGABONDS

Thursday 13 June, 8pm

Ballymaloe Grainstore

Shanagarry, Co. Cork

2022 RTÉ Radio One Folk Awards – Best Album

2021 RTÉ Radio One Folk Awards – Best Traditional Track, Best Folk Group

Ye Vagabonds are brothers Brían and Diarmuid Mac Gloinn. They bring their tight harmonies and multi-instrumental abilities to the Ballymaloe Grainstore stage on Thursday 13 June.

Brian and Diarmuid grew up playing music together around their hometown of Carlow. After moving to Dublin in 2012, they quickly became a staple of the live music and session scene in Ireland, playing their own original songs as well as folk songs from Ireland, Scotland, England and America.

Since then, Ye Vagabonds have gone on to become one of Ireland’s most loved folk groups, releasing three albums to critical acclaim, and touring extensively throughout Europe and North America. The band have been writing new material throughout late 2023 and early 2024 and are embarking on a tour of Ireland this summer with their full band to road-test this new material alongside previously released music.

In addition to their sold-out headline shows, the brothers have been invited to open for stellar musicians such as Villagers, Lisa Hannigan, Roy Harper and Glen Hansard. They will open for Hozier and Patti Smith later in 2024.

Going backwards to go forwards, [Ye Vagabonds] look not to modern day influence to inspire their sound, but prefer to absorb and reflect the most genuine leanings of deep tradition, playing folk music that resonates as pure and honest as it has since time immemorial. In an age where styles have a limited shelf life, and musicians so often live by definition of their sell-by date, Ye Vagabonds make music that honours timeless sincerity with acoustic fireside storytelling that will sound as current a hundred years from now as it has a hundred generations past. – Myles O Reilly (Arbutus Yarns)

Tickets for Ye Vagabonds in Ballymaloe Grainstore on Thursday 13 June are €32 and may be booked online at ballymaloegrainstore.com. The Grainstore is located on the grounds of Ballymaloe House in Shanagarry, Co. Cork.