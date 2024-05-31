MTU Students recognised for outstanding timber work at 2nd annual Cygnum Awards

31 May 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Students from Munster Technological University (MTU) were recognised for their outstanding timber projects at the 2nd annual Cygnum Awards. The awards took place last Friday at MTU’s Architecture Factory in Bishoptown, Co. Cork, and saw students from MTU’s Architecture, Civil Engineering and Construction Departments rack up fantastic prizes.

For the second year running, Cygnum, one of Ireland’s largest timber frame manufacturers, is sponsoring the awards, recognising the most innovative timber-based projects led by MTU students. Students across the three departments were set three different challenges. Each first-place entry received a €500 prize, with €300 for second place and a €200 award for third prize.

Heber McMahon, Director of Sales at Cygnum said, “We are delighted to sponsor the MTU Cygnum Timber Awards again this year. It shows our commitment to support the future of our industry through these students in civil engineering, architecture, and construction. The quality of all the projects were outstanding and should be commended. The use of timber frame construction can give a 60% net carbon saving on a 4-bedroomed detached house when compared to standard masonry. We are a more efficient system that produces less waste and reduces embodied energy in construction. It’s a win-win.”

Civil Engineering

Students on the Civil Engineering Materials module were tasked with completing a report on Cygnum and the timber frame industry in Ireland. They were asked to review the benefits of off-site construction, sustainability, speed of construction, engineered wood products, and finally, to look at what the future may be for the industry. Barry O’Donovan took the first-place award, with Neddy Petrousse coming in second, and Alexandre Le Thuaut and Gearóid O’Sullivan as runners-up.

Architecture

Fourth year Architectural Technology students undertook a project which looked at the retrofit of an office building with an extension in CLT/Glulam. 1st place was awarded to Robert Wharton and Jack Power came in second.

First year students were asked to design a timber-frame artist’s cabin, designing and building a physical model with a timber structure in the process. Cria Flanagan received the top mark for her project.

Construction

Fourth year students in both Quantity Surveying and Construction Management were invited to examine and research the impact of modern methods of construction. There was no restriction on the research perspective they could adopt, resulting in a broad and comprehensive review of off-site construction in Ireland today. Jack O’Sullivan was awarded the first-place prize, Daniel O’Connell came in second and Seán Crowley rounded out the podium placements in third.

Photo Caption – from left to right: Brian Thomas (MTU Lecturer, Department of Construction), James O’Callaghan (MTU Lecturer, Architectural Technologist), Daniel O’Connell (2nd Prize, Construction Department), Neddy Pedrusse (2nd Prize, Civil Engineering Department), Robert Wharton (1st Prize, Architectural Department), Finbarr O’Donovan (1st Prize, Civil Engineering Department), Gearóid O’Sullivan (Runner-Up, Civil Engineering Department), Heber McMahon (Cygnum), Deirdre Ryan (Head of the Department of Civil, Structural & Environmental Engineering, MTU), and Sinéad Corcoran (Senior Lecturer, Department of Architecture, MTU). Photo Joleen Cronin