19 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

National Heritage Week 2024 will take place this year from 17th-25th August and will celebrate the theme of Connections, Routes and Networks.

During National Heritage Week 2024 taking place from 17th – 25th August, we are encouraging you to explore the physical, cultural and natural connections in your community and beyond.

How do we connect to each other, through roads, rivers, rail or waterways? What are the cultural connections like sports or past-times that bring us together? How does our environment and natural landscape create connections?

Explore this year’s theme and how you can participate in National Heritage Week 2024 by visiting https://www.heritageweek.ie/news/national-heritage-week-2024-theme.

Events can now be registered online at www.heritageweek.ie