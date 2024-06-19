Harper’s Island Wetlands Activity Books Launched

19 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn has launched the Harper’s Island Wetlands Activity Books, a special publication series written and designed by renowned local author and educator Jim Wilson.

The books are based around Harper’s Island Wetlands Nature Reserve and its wildlife. Owned and maintained by Cork County Council, the habitat provides a refuge to many wildlife species, as well as providing people with the opportunity to watch and learn about wildlife from a state-of-the-art establishment.

Published for children of Primary School age, the activity books include educational activities that can be done at home, in class, or during a visit to the nature reserve, and even includes notes for teachers, parents or guardians for guidance.

Speaking at the launch, Mayor O’Flynn said “Through these books, Jim Wilson skillfully encourages young children to discover the beauty of nature and wildlife. Providing the opportunity to enrich their lives with knowledge of birds and biodiversity will further enhance their appreciation and fascination with nature. I am certain the children are excited to use these wonderful new books. I would like to thank all the groups involved in the Harper’s Island Steering Group, which includes Cork County Council, the Cork Branch of Birdwatch Ireland, Glounthaune Community Association, Glounthaune Tidy Towns and Glounthaune Men’s Shed. Their dedication to the management and maintenance of this wonderful amenity is greatly appreciated.”

Representatives from Glounthaune National School and Gaelscoil Uí Drisceoil received workbooks at the launch event. Books will also be sent to schools across Cobh, Carrigtwohill and Glounthaune. In addition to the book launch, Secondary School students Éadaoin and Ciarán Farrell, from St. Peters Community School, Passage West were also recognised on the day for their achievements in winning their category at the BT Young Scientist Awards 2024. Their project ‘Just One Leg to Stand On’ was based in Harper’s Island Wetlands.

The Harper’s Island Wetlands Activity Books are now available to download for free and are available in the Resources section of the Birdwatch Ireland Cork Branch website at www.birdwatchcork.com