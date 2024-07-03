Danish Ambassador visits Alflorex team in Cork

3 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Danish Ambassador to Ireland, Lars Thuesen met members of the team at Novonesis Ireland at the company’s Fermoy plant, at the Teagasc Centre in Moorepark

It is the first time the Ambassador has met staff at the Irish division, since the merger earlier this year of Danish companies Novozymes and Chr. Hansen to form Novonesis. The Ambassador’s visit was timely, coming shortly after a prestigious event to celebrate 10 years of Precisionbiotics’ flagship product, Alflorex. The event at the Glucksman Gallery, UCC was attended by an Tánaiste Micheál Martin TD.

Commenting on the visit to the Novonesis Fermoy base, Alison Winger, General Manager Novonesis Ireland said: “It was a real honour to welcome His Excellency Lars Thuesen to our plant and to show him first hand the incredible work being done by the scientists at Novonesis Ireland. Every day, the teams at our Research, Development and Application labs are working on creating innovative, efficacious and exciting products for human health that are used not only in Ireland but in many countries around the world, making Novonesis Ireland a global hub of productivity.”

Ambassador Thuesen said: “The work being done by the incredible scientists and researchers at Novonesis Ireland is testament to the calibre of the team based in Cork, creating top quality gut health products for the international market. Novonesis is a great example of the synergy and collaboration between business leaders and scientists in Ireland and Denmark and it was a real privilege to see that first hand.”

In 2020 Novozymes acquired the PrecisionBiotics Group, with an office located at the Cork Airport Business Park, and R&D labs based at the food hub in Teagasc, Fermoy. In January of this year, Novoymes merged with Chr. Hansen, a company established in 1984 to supply cultures and enzymes to the Irish dairy industry, to form Novonesis Ireland. With an emphasis on efficiency and sustainability, Novonesis creates scientifically researched and clinically tested biosolutions which include prebiotics, probiotics, enzymes, novel vitamins and proteins.