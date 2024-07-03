Volvo Cork Week 2024 takes place 15th-19th July

3 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sailing

Only a couple of weeks remain until Volvo Cork Week 2024 (15th-19th July), with the Royal Cork Yacht Club in Crosshaven—the world’s oldest yacht club— gearing up to welcome sailors and boats globally. This year’s event promises to be an incredible event, featuring over 120 boats and attracting 8,000 sailors and spectators to the harbour town for a week of thrilling races and maritime festivities.

Volvo Cork Week is not just about the competition; it’s a celebration of coastal culture where sailors and spectators come together to share their passion for the sea. Attendees can look forward to a packed schedule of onshore events, including live music, local cuisine, a Family Fun Day, and Ladies’ Day.

Racing will be spread across various challenging courses over the 5 days, offering competitors new challenges and opportunities each day, from longer coastal courses raced offshore, to ‘Round-the-Cans’ racing inside the harbour and multiple short races and Olympic courses laid in the open waters. The event will host the 1720 European Championships which will include over 30 1720 Sports boats designed in Cork, and there is a great charter opportunity this year with a fleet of RS21’s participating.

This year’s Beaufort Cup will be the biggest one yet, with entries from around the world including USA and Ecuador. The renowned race for international uniformed service personnel encompasses a race around Fastnet Rock and back to Cork.

Recommended viewing points for the Harbour Race taking place on Wednesday 17th July include Camden and Church Bay in Crosshaven, the new Haulbowline Island Amenity Park, Ringaskddy and the promenade in Cobh.

In addition to the thrilling racing action, Volvo Cork Week aims to make the event inclusive and enjoyable for all ages, with off-the-water activities for the whole family. The Family Day on July 14th from 12-5pm will feature a coastal market in the Royal Cork Yacht Club marquee, trails to Camden Fort Meagher, themed competitions and games, the famous Pipers Fun Fair and boat trips from Hugh Coveney Pier on the Cailin Or.

As the boats are moored and sailors are back on dry land, the fun will continue at the Royal Cork Yacht Club, with musical entertainment all week, a ‘Pure Cork’ Crew night on Thursday 18th, fun on-shore sailing activities, and an expanded family-friendly area which includes a Play Zone for children’s games, a picnic area, and multiple casual dining options, alongside retail outlets, spares, sail-repair and other facilities. The emphasis this year is on sustainability with a focus on conservation, reuse and recycling and environmental impacts. Sponsor Volvo Car Ireland will be on hand to showcase their range of fully electric & plug-in hybrid cars.

Don’t miss the Volvo Cork Week Ladies’ Day charity lunch on July 17th, in support of the Crosshaven RNLI, featuring special guests Volvo ambassadors Dermot Bannon and Suzie McAdam. A fabulous afternoon for a great cause is guaranteed.

Commenting, Admiral Annamarie Fegan said, “We are very excited to welcome new and returning sailors to Cork from around the world. Volvo Cork Week has a reputation of excellence and the quality this year is going to be outstanding. With participants from across the globe vying for top honours in a series of exhilarating races – we expect some top-class racing over the week. And this year I’m delighted that we have a lot of local people taking part as crew for the first time – it’s a fantastic opportunity for people to get a taste of really high-quality racing.”

Crosshaven will be buzzing with spectators all week long with outstanding sporting displays on show on the water and plenty of entertainment and celebration on-shore. The neighbouring harbour villages of Cork will be bustling with activity over the week and offer the perfect vantage points to see the stunning spectacles on the water.

Volvo Car Ireland is the title sponsor of Volvo Cork Week in association with Johnson & Perrott, with official partners Cork County Council, Port of Cork, Musto, Heineken, Barry & Fitzwilliam, and media partner Cork’s Red FM.