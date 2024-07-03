Former Councillor Ordained as a Deacon in Cork, Cloyne and Ross

On Sunday 30th June 2024, Andrew Coleman from Bandon Union of Parishes was ordained deacon by Bishop Paul Colton at St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, Cork.

After the ordination service, from l.-r.: The Dean of Cork, the Very Rev. Nigel Dunne, the Bishop, the Right Rev. Dr Paul Colton, the Rev. Andrew Coleman, the Rev. Canon Denis McCarthy, and the Ven. Andrew Orr.

Andrew was presented for ordination by his sponsors, and by the Archdeacon, the Ven. Andrew Orr. The cathedral was full for the occasion, with parishioners and friends from all over the Diocese, as well as Diocesan Readers and clergy who had come to support Andrew on this special day.

Andrew was born and raised in Bandon and has been an active member of community life in the town and wider community throughout his life. He married Caroline in St Peter’s Church, Bandon and has been very active in the church and parish life of Bandon Union of Parishes, including sitting on its Select Vestry. Andrew was also active in many youth organisations and was a member of NYCI, He was a member of the national executive for a number of years until the mid-1980’s.

Andrew was elected to serve as a Town Councillor in Bandon for more than 27 years, and was the Chairperson in 2001. He was appointed a Peace Commissioner in 1997. In later life Andrew returned to education to undertake a number of courses, and finally a master’s degree in 2003 from UCC. Since 2005, Andrew has been the area representative for Christian Aid Ireland in the southern region counties, and he also served, until now, as a member of Diocesan Council. He is a member of the General Synod of the Church of Ireland. Andrew was licensed as a Diocesan Reader in 2019 and he will now serve in the Ordained Local Ministry in Bandon Union of Parishes.

The Rev. Andrew Coleman after his ordination to the Diaconate.

The ordination of Eoghan Healy, which had to be postponed due to illness, will take place on 25th July 2024 at 7 p.m. at St John the Baptist Church in Midleton.

Photos: Eoin Murphy