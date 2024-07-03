SPORT: GAA meets Golf

3 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork GAA to host One Cork Dublin Golf Event at Powerscourt Golf Course

Cork GAA are thrilled to announce a prestigious One Cork Dublin golf event, sponsored by Procure.ie. The classic is to take place on Thursday, August 29th at the renowned Powerscourt Golf Course in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow.

This event is supported by members of the 1999 Jubilee team, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their All-Ireland triumph.

Speaking at the launch, former All-Ireland winning Captain, Seán óg ó’hAilpín said “Procure.ie are delighted to sponsor the One Cork Dublin Golf Classic this August. We are committed to supporting local communities both here in Cork and in Dublin. This event is a fantastic opportunity for the business community to support our teams, particularly as we mark 25 since we won in 1999!”

Teams of four are invited to participate at a cost €1,000 per team. This fee includes a host of perks, including two All-Ireland Hurling or Football Final tickets per team. There will be a host of prizes including nearest the pin and the longest drive. Every entrant will also receive a goodie bag upon arrival.

In addition to participating, there are opportunities to sponsor a tee box at the event for €250.

“There has never been a better time to support our teams as we prepare for the All-Ireland Hurling Semi-final this Sunday against Limerick. I would like to thank Procure.ie and the One Cork Dublin golf committee for their support. We look forward to celebrating the 1999 jubilee, with fingers crossed that they will be joined by their 2024 counterparts at this years’ final on July 21st”, noted Cork GAA Chairperson, Pat Horgan.

The event is a shotgun start at 12.30pm and will take place on the East Course at Powerscourt Golf Club, known for its scenic vistas and meticulously maintained fairways. Nestled in the rich, green heart of County Wicklow, this course offers a blend of challenging golf and breathtaking views, perfect for a memorable round of both competitive and enjoyable golf.