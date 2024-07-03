Two new additions to Cork City FC’s administrative staff

3 July 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Club announces new first ever Sponsorship, Merchandise and Events Manager

For the first time ever the club has appointed a Sponsorship, Merchandise and Events Manager. Matthew Coughlan will work alongside the Commercial Manager in building partnerships with the local business community. He will also focus on the running of events and promoting the Cork City FC brand and merchandise.

After graduating from Commerce in UCC in 2015, Matthew worked with Facebook for 18 months before joining the media agency OMD as a Social Media Manager. He worked on social media campaigns and creative projects for clients such as Renault, Sony Pictures, Teeling Whiskey and more.

He also worked as the Sponsorship and Solutions Manager for the multimedia sports media brand, Off The Ball.

Speaking about the new role Matthew said: “I grew up going to watch City at Turner’s Cross and have just moved back to Cork, so I am really excited to be joining the club and working alongside Dermot Usher and the staff. There is great interest in the club, and the league in general, right now. There is so much good work going on at the club, from the men’s team to the women’s team, to the academy, the community side of things and so much more. I am looking forward now to getting out and about, meeting people and playing my part in the continued growth of the club.”

Trish Cooney has joined the club as Accounts Administrator. Trish has over 12 years experience in Finance and Administration. She will have responsibility for the day-to-day financial running of the business as well as overseeing the club’s medium and long-term financial planning.

Speaking about her time so far with the club Trish said: “I have really enjoyed my first few weeks with the club. There is a body of work here in terms of bringing the accounts side of things in-house, having been outsourced for several years, but everyone has been very helpful thus far and we have got a lot done already. Over the next while, we will be building on the work already done to allow the club to plan for the future and to make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Cork City FC owner Dermot Usher welcomed Trish and Matthew on board, commenting: “The accounts role was one that we identified as an area we felt we needed to bring in-house, and I am very happy that, in Trish, we have the right person for the role. She is very experienced in this area, so I am confident that she will be a very positive addition to the club staff.

Our partnerships with local businesses are growing and developing all the time and it is great to have Matt on board to help develop this area even more.”