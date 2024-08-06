Kinsale Library Seeks Proposals for New Artwork Installation

6 August 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has announced an open call competition for a new artwork in Kinsale Library. The new library was officially opened last December and is ten times larger than the previous premises. Designed by Cork County Council’s Architects Department, the project saw the conversion of the James O’Neill Building (Old Mill), a 3-storey structure in Church Square, Kinsale into the town’s new library.

Cork County Council’s Library and Arts Services is now inviting professional artists, designers and craft makers, working individually or as part of an artistic team, to propose an artwork for Kinsale Library. The selected work will be installed on an interior wall on the ground floor of the library. The total value of the commission is €32,000.

Announcing the open call, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll said, “Since opening, Kinsale Library has become a vital part of the town’s infrastructure, championing learning, community and connection. It recently won the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) award for conservation and came third in their Public Choice Award category. The commissioned artwork will be enjoyed by thousands of visitors each year and add to the rich cultural fabric of Kinsale and County Cork.”

The tendering process will take the form of a two-stage competition. Stage one is open to all interested professional artists, designers, craft persons or collaboratives, at any stage in their career/ experience. While there is no specific theme for this project, applicants are asked to consider the context of the library, its users and the town when developing their proposal.

Visit www.corkcoco.ie for further information and to apply online. The closing date for applications is 5pm on the 20th of August.