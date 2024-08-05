Non-profit organisations in Cork Urged to Apply for Equality Focused €570,000 one-year Fund 

5 August 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

‘We are mobilising philanthropy to back social innovation in the regions and empower communities’ – Rethink Ireland

The new Resilient Cork Fund, created by Rethink Ireland to tackle inequality in Cork city and county is open. Social innovators and non-profits focused on sustainable community development in Cork are invited to apply for a share of the €570,000+ one-year Fund. The Resilient Cork Fund aims to combat social and economic exclusion, empowering communities and driving inclusive growth. Please visit www.rethinkireland.ie for further information and to apply.

Community-led organisations in Cork will be backed by Rethink Ireland to activate projects that tackle deep-rooted disadvantage and promote inclusion. The Fund aims to create a fairer and more inclusive society, supporting people in disadvantaged and marginalised communities, including but not limited to, young people, women and minority groups, and encouraging social connections. It also focuses on improving mental health by supporting projects that build resilience.

This new fund is one of a series of targeted regional funds from Rethink Ireland, to inspire ‘place-based giving’ enabling organisations to realise their social impact goals by empowering the communities around them. This approach is founded in Rethink Ireland’s equality mandate, mobilising philanthropy in regions across Ireland to accelerate positive change through social innovation.

The Resilient Cork Fund is created by Rethink Ireland in partnership with several philanthropic donors in the Cork region including; the Luan Fund, Tomar Trust, The Ireland Funds, The Montenotte Hotel, a private donor, and the Department of Rural and Community Development via the Dormant Accounts Fund.

Rethink Ireland’s venture philanthropy model – a combination of cash grants plus business supports – works to enable growth and drive sustainable impact for organisations in the vibrant social sector.

Pádraic Vallely, Senior Philanthropy and Development Manager, Rethink Ireland, commented: “Through the Resilient Cork Fund we are actively mobilising philanthropy in the Cork region to accelerate positive change for people experiencing social and economic disadvantage, by backing community-led social innovators. The end goal is a just, equal and sustainable Ireland. The Fund will back the most innovative organisations working directly with marginalised communities and minority groups to overcome the social and economic barriers they face.

We want to thank all of the donors to this fund – Social innovation is a team sport and this is a great example of philanthropy in action.”

He continued: “Place-based giving is a key element of Rethink Ireland’s approach to social impact, very much centred around the social element – the ‘S’ in ESG. We invite donors who are visionary and passionate about where they come from, to invest back into the future of their own local communities where they know intimately the challenges and potential of their people.”

Rhona Coughlan, Artistic Director of Inclusive Dance Cork, said at the launch of the Resilient Cork Fund: “We received an award from a previous Rethink Ireland Fund to launch a pilot Inclusive Dance Cork Programme with the aim of overcoming barriers and challenges faced by people with disabilities in accessing professional/accredited dance training.

Backing from Rethink Ireland, with a focus on equality, resulted in an inclusive programme that has transformed the lives of programme participants and enhanced the lives of people both with and without disabilities. We encourage organisations with an equality agenda who have a solution, to apply for the new Resilient Cork Fund.”

Rethink Ireland recently surpassed a significant milestone, building a €109 million fund between 2016 and 2023 in partnership with companies, families, individuals and foundations. The €109 million fund has reached over one million people, launched 58 funds, backing 448 innovative projects, supporting 137,134 learners, creating 998 jobs in the non-profit sector and supporting 3,309 people into employment.

Rethink Ireland provides cash grants and business supports to the most innovative organisations working in communities. For more about Rethink Ireland, please visit www.rethinkireland.ie