Funding for new playground in Mayfield

9 August 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Green Party in Cork has welcomed the allocation of €73,500 for the creation of a new playground at the Village Pitches on Boherboy Road in Mayfield.

The funding for the project comes from the Community Recognition Fund announced by the government on Friday. It follows collaboration between Cork City Council and the local community on the need for an additional playground in the Mayfield/Montenotte area.

Welcoming the news, local Green Party councillor, Oliver Moran, who has been working with a residents committee on the project, said:

“This is a huge step forward for children and parents in the area who have been demanding a playground for a long time. Earlier this year, we said we hoped the design would be completed this year and that the plans would continue to construction soon after. This funding will now allow those plans to progress.

“It means that two new amenity spaces are now being funded in the Mayfield area. In the last round of funding, €50,000 was allocated to establish a new Tinker’s Cross Park. An informal open day was held for residents in May to discuss those plans, which will also include a natural children’s play area.

“At the heart of both of these projects is the promise of a ‘City of Welcomes’. Community Recognition Fund is for communities nationwide that have welcomed people from Ukraine and other countries. These projects in particular will bring people together in shared spaces. They show the common needs of parents and children for places to play and recreate, no matter where you come from.”

Other projects being funded include €75,000 for a walkway canopy project in Ballincollig, €68,800 for community services at Farranree, and €70,000 for playground repair in Mahon.

Minister for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD, said the government is committed to supporting communities in their efforts in welcoming new arrivals from other countries:

“The projects being announced today are only the start of the story for 2024. To give community groups and local authorities every opportunity to plan and make best use of these funds, the application process this year is being delivered across three phases. The next phase runs up to September 30th and the final phase up to January 31st next year, so there is plenty time to plan and prepare.

“I would encourage community groups to liaise with your local authorities in this regard. I want to commend all of the communities who have worked collaboratively with all stakeholders, I think we can all see what can be achieved when we all put out shoulder to the wheel.”