Cork City attraction ‘Nano Nagle Place’ wins the Double – Winner of the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024

10 August 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Nano Nagle Place is recognised, once again, as the Best of the Best Tourist Attractions in Ireland thanks to outstanding visitor reviews and ratings.

Nano Nagle Place is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of Ireland’s top tourist attractions for 2024 by Tripadvisor. This accolade highlights exceptional visitor reviews and ratings, and places Nano Nagle Place among the top 10% of attractions globally.

This prestigious Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award celebrates businesses that consistently receive outstanding reviews, showcasing them as the best of the best. Nano Nagle Place has achieved this status due to its more than 500 five-star reviews, highlighting its appeal as a must-visit destination in Cork City. Visitors can experience the rich legacy of Nano Nagle and discover her dedication to education and social justice. The site is now open seven days a week for guests to explore.

These awards honour travellers’ favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, things to do, and beyond, based on reviews from travellers around the world shared on Tripadvisor. Best of the Best award winners are among the top 10% of listings on Tripadvisor, distinguishing them as travellers’ favourites for 2024.

Susannah Ahern, Programme, Heritage & Education Manager of Nano Nagle Place has said; “It is wonderful to again be recognised by Tripadvisor as a top tourist attraction in Ireland. The five-star reviews we receive are nothing short of a testament to the dedication of our incredible team who work hard to ensure our unique heritage site, and all that it encompasses, offers a unique and connective experience for our guests. We hope this award will encourage new and returning visitors to Nano Nagle Place.”

John Smith, CEO of Nano Nagle Place added; “Nano Nagle Place is committed to welcoming all with warmth and compassion, as our founder did back in the 18th century. Nano Nagle Place strives to provide a retreat from the busy world giving visitors the opportunity to explore Nano Nagle Place through guided tours or by participating in seasonal events. We urge those who have yet to visit to make Nano Nagle Place a destination of choice this summer.”

Join us at Nano Nagle Place this summer and see why this local tourism attraction has earned more than 500 five-star reviews. August is a perfect time to explore this oasis in Cork City Centre with a range of activities lined up for National Heritage Week including a family biodiversity workshop with Shazia Waheed and an engaging talk on “Bee’s Honey, Wax and the Saints in Early Ireland” with beekeeper Shane Lehane. Take a moment to appreciate the unveiled archives of the South Presentational Congregational Archives, discover the world in miniature at our Museum in a Shoe Box Workshop and enjoy free entry on opening day to the Nano Nagle Place Museum. To find out more and book tickets, log on to www.nanonagleplace.ie.