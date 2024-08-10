400 people will dine outdoors on MacCurtain Street at ‘VQ Shared Table event’

10 August 2024

By Mary Bermingham

Behind the Scenes at the VQ Shared Table

The highly anticipated VQ (Victorian Quarter) Shared Table event, which takes place on the opening night of Cork on a Fork Fest on Wednesday, August 14th, is expected to be a highlight of the festival.

Sponsored by Birra Moretti, the chef collaboration dinner will see 400 guests dine at a shared table in the centre of MacCurtain Street in Cork City, as they celebrate the flavours of their street, their chefs, teams, and Cork’s producers and growers.

The dinner is a collaboration between The Glass Curtain, Isaacs Restaurant, Paladar, The Met, Cask, Eco-Fish, Gabriel House, Gallaghers, The Dean, and Thompson’s, with additional support from Son of a Bun, The Shelbourne Bar, and MacCurtain Street Wine Cellar.

Meet the Chefs Behind the Dinner:

Chef Brian Murray , The Glass Curtain Brian Murray is a celebrated chef and restaurateur known for his innovative culinary creations. A native of Cork, he developed a passion for food early on and honed his skills in prestigious kitchens worldwide, integrating global influences with local Irish ingredients. Since opening The Glass Curtain in 2019, located in the historic Thompson Bakery building, Brian has garnered acclaim for his inventive, seasonal menus that emphasise sustainability and local sourcing.

Chef Jerome Williamson , Eco-Fish Jerome Williamson, head chef at Eco-Fish, elevates the traditional Fish & Chips shop with his fine-dining expertise. A Cork native, Jerome previously worked at prestigious Michelin-starred restaurants in Dublin and the UK.

Chef Alexandre Petit , The Met Alexandre Petit, Group Executive Chef of Trigon Hotels, oversees The Metropole Hotel and Cork International Hotel. A French native, Alexandre has 22 years of experience in the culinary industry, having worked in renowned establishments like Hayfield Manor and Liss Ard Estate. Passionate about sustainability, Alexandre is a member of Chefs' Manifesto and has launched a "Food Charter" at Trigon Hotels.

Chef Guilherme De Fino , Gallaghers Born in Brazil with Italian roots, Chef Guilherme De Fino began his culinary journey in Brazil before moving to Ireland in 2018. Now as Head Chef at Gallaghers, he blends Irish traditions with some ingredients and techniques from different countries in a multicultural way.

Chef Martin O'Mahony , The Dean With 28 years of industry experience, Martin O'Mahony is the Head Chef at The Dean hotel. Martin's career began in Tralee, Kerry, and has taken him to Australia and Dublin before settling in Cork. .

Chef Cormac Lynch, Thompson's Head Chef at Thompson's Restaurant since November 2023, Cormac Lynch's culinary journey began with volunteering at Cork Penny Dinners. Trained at CIT, Cormac has honed his skills in various establishments, including the two Michelin-starred 'Terre'.

Chef Martin Budden , Gabriel House Head chef at Gabriel House for the last 3 years. Martin's vast experience in the catering industry spans over 3 decades. Martin is proud to cook with homegrown produce from the sustainable gardens at Gabriel House.

, Gabriel House Head chef at Gabriel House for the last 3 years. Martin’s vast experience in the catering industry spans over 3 decades. Martin is proud to cook with homegrown produce from the sustainable gardens at Gabriel House. Nascimento Head Chef from Paladar Head Chef at Paladar, Nascimento is Former Senior Sous Chef at Greenes Restaurant and Former Sous Chef at Chefvivi São Paulo Former Chef de Partie Barbacoa Steakhouse São Paulo.

The VQ Shared Table is part of Cork City Council’s Open Streets series and proudly sponsored by Birra Moretti, with additional support from The VQ, TS Events, Clonakilty Blackpudding, Rebel City Distillery, and West Cork Whiskey Distillers. Limited extra tickets have just been released, priced at €150, on Eventmaster.

Cork has always been known for its rich culinary heritage and vibrant food scene and now you can get a taste of all that the region has to offer at Cork on a Fork Festival, which takes place across Cork City from August 14-18. Over five days, the city centre will turn into a gastronomic paradise, celebrating the vibrant and diverse food culture of the region.

Drawing food enthusiasts from near and far, Cork on a Fork offers a diverse array of experiences for all palates including unique dining events, pop-up restaurants, chef collaborations, live cooking demonstrations from top chefs, interactive workshops, food and drink pairings events, bite-sized talks, and plenty of kids’ food activities

It’s not just a festival; it’s a unique celebration of Cork’s food culture and everything that makes Cork’s food scene special. It’s a testament to the city’s rich culinary heritage, its talented chefs, its commitment to local produce and sustainability, and its multiculturalism. For anyone passionate about food, this is an unmissable festival that offers magic ingredients and a true taste of Cork.

Organised by Cork City Council in partnership with local businesses, producers and stakeholders, the week highlights the region’s exceptional culinary talents, featuring Michelin-starred chefs, beloved local eateries, fascinating food history and delicious local produce. Supported by Fáilte Ireland, Ireland’s Ancient East, Pure Cork, Cork Business Association, Cork Airport, the IHF Cork Branch.