15 quirky ideas for dates with a difference at Cork City’s food festival this August

10 August 2024

By Tom Collins

Looking for unique and spicy date ideas this August?

Whether you’re looking for a summer lunch date, a fun couples’ activity, or a special and memorable evening, Cork on a Fork Festival (August 14th-18th, 2024) has a programme packed full of events perfect for a date with a difference. This five-day food festival, brought to you by Cork City Council and local businesses, showcases Cork’s unique food culture, culinary excellence, dining experiences, and quality local produce through food trails, events, talks, demos, and a vibrant festival atmosphere.

Here are some fun and different ideas for you and your better half to try out!

VQ Shared Table – MacCurtain Street

This chef collaboration event will see 400 guests dine at a shared table on MacCurtain Street cooked by Chefs from various restaurants and hotels in The VQ. Almost sold out. Tickets €150 [Book here]

Wild Foraging Adventure and sharing Dinner – The Glass Curtain

Go on a wild adventure foraging trip with Epi Rogan of The Glass Curtain. Following the trip, you will sample a taste of Cork with the fruits of your forage at a delicious sharing dinner in the restaurant, with expert wine pairing. Departing from The Glass Curtain at 2pm, dinner at 5pm. Tickets €135 [Book here]

Pop up Dinner with Rachel Allen – Isaacs

Celebrity chef Rachel Allen from Ballymaloe is teaming up with Isaacs Restaurant for a very special pop-up dinner on Sunday 18th August. Rachel will be cooking an exclusive menu using delicious produce from the organic farm at Ballymaloe and gorgeous fish and shellfish from Ballycotton Bay. Sunday, August 18 at 6.00pm, Tickets €100 -book directly with Isaacs Restaurant isaacsrestaurant.ie

Tutored Beer Tasting – Elbow Lane Brewery

Elbow Lane Brewery on Oliver Plunkett Street invites you to join head brewer Russell Garet for an informal, informative and FUN tasting. Try each of the beers and learn about the brewery and beer in general. You’ll also get your choice of one of their 100% recycled Organic Cotton T-Shirts, 4 tasting beers and pinchos. Thurs 15th – Sat 17th, 12.00pm – 12.45pm. Elbow Lane, Oliver Plunkett St. Tickets €55 available on www.elbowlane.ie/beer- tasting

Feastival at the Marina Market – The Marina Market

The Marina Market has Cork on a Fork feastival fever this year and will be opening late for a festive night of food, music, festival face painting and fun on Thursday 15th August.

Cooking with Beer Dinner (Beerfest) – The Woodford

Enjoy a social 6 course tasting menu with an electric sampling of international flavours made with local Cork produce. Each course will be cooked with beer and your ticket includes a sampling board of Franciscan Well beers paired with superb entertainment from The Loungeman. Over 18s. Drink Responsibly. Friday 16th August 7pm-8:30pm Tickets €50 Book here

NV x Foxglove Cocktails Street Party – Marlboro St

Cork’s tequila bar NV Bar is partnering with Cork’s premium mobile bar Foxglove for a Cocktails Street Party. Enjoy themed drinks, exciting cocktail tastings, live mixology demonstrations and interactive cocktail-making sessions. A great night of music, margaritas and more! Saturday 17th, 5pm – late. NV Bar, Marlboro Street. Tickets €14 Book here

Spirit of Summer with Hayfield Manor & Rebel City Distillery – Hayfield Manor.

Join Hayfield Manor and Rebel City Distillery for Spirit of Summer, an evening of exceptional food and drink offering a taste of Cork. Begin with a refreshing welcome drink and canapes, introduced by Rebel City Distillery Founders Robert & Bhagya Barrett, followed by a delicious menu by Hayfield Manor Executive Chef, Mark Staples, to complement the Rebel City Distillery Spirits. Tickets €95 To book call +353 21 4845900 or email events@hayfieldmanor.ie⁠

Hysterical Histories Comedic Dinner Theatre Experience – Amicus Restaurant

Hysterical Histories is a laugh-out-loud comedy dinner theatre experience celebrating all things Cork. Over two hours, discover the highlights of Cork’s 1500-year history and become acquainted with a county full of quirky characters, their habits, humour, and language while enjoying local Cork food and drinks from Amicus, served up with live music €52 (adults), €32 (children under 12), kids under 2 go free. Use discount code FORKFEST24 for a 5 euro discount on adult tickets. Book here

Rebel City Distillery Cork Cocktail Masterclass

Rebel City Distillery will welcome you with a gin and tonic followed by a guided Distillery Tour, learn the basics of Mixology and create two custom cocktails at their oak bar. Learn about the history and techniques of creating a perfectly-balanced cocktail. Tickets €40 Book here

Wine & Sea Soiree – The Montenotte

The Wine & Sea Soirée is an exclusive dining experience presented by The Montenotte Wine Club. A 6 Course Fish themed Invitational Dinner & paired Italian Wine. Friday 16th August 6.00pm-10.00pm Price: €105 [Book here]

ITALY X CORK – Cork Porchetta & Italian Wine – L’Atitude 51

Italy x Cork celebrates the best of Cork produce and Italian flavours with food, wine and music on the L’Atitude terrace on Union Quay. Featuring Porchetta from O’Mahony’s Butchers, focaccia from Grumpy Bakers, sauces from Terra Ignis, tomatoes from Kilbrack Farm all served with the very first vintage of ‘Malrotti’ wine made by Cork’s couple Jack and Serena Crotty (formerly of Neighbourfood and Rocketman). Tickets €25 Book from L’Atitude at info@latitude51.ie

Wine, Charcuterie and Cheese Tasting Event, The Kingsley

Savour the perfect pairing of exquisite wines, charcuterie and a carefully curated selection of cheeses as knowledgeable experts guide you through the tasting. Unwind in a relaxed and elegant atmosphere at The Kingsley, surrounded by fellow food and wine enthusiasts. Thursday 15th August 7.00pm-8.30pmTickets €45 Book here

A Tasting Trail of the City – Various

Walk and taste your way around Cork city with a specially designed Food Trail visiting the very best places using the very best of local produce with experienced guides sharing their love of good food and love of Cork city. Vegetarian friendly, with Fab Food Trails. Thursday 15th at 2pm Friday 16th, Sat 17th 10.30am Duration of tour 2.5 hours Tickets €75 Book here

Ice-Cream Sunday (Beerfest) – Tom Barry’s

The Franciscan Well will take over iconic Cork bar Tom Barry’s on Barrack Street from 2-6pm on Sunday 18th August for a Cork on a Fork Beerfect Ice-Cream Sunday event. Try out limited edition ice cream made using Franciscan Well beers including ‘Chieftain’ and ‘Rebel Red’ . Over 18s. Drink Responsibly. Free event no booking required.

Cork on a Fork celebrates Cork’s rich food heritage, combining local traditions with global flavours. It’s a chance to sample incredible food from the region’s talented chefs, farmers, and producers.

Cork on a Fork Festival is organised and supported by Cork City Council in partnership with local hospitality businesses, Fáilte Ireland, Pure Cork, Cork Business Association, the IHF Cork Branch, Cork Airport and sponsors.

For the most up-to-date and detailed information, please refer to www.corkonaforkfest.ie or stay tuned on social media @corkonaforkfest for the latest updates.