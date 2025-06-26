Press Photographers at City Hall

26 June 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The 2025 AIB Press Photographer of the Year Award Exhibition has gone on display in Cork City Hall this week and can be viewed by the public during business hours until Friday 5 July.

The exhibition was officially opened by newly installed Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Fergal Dennehy on Wednesday, June 25, and 2025’s AIB Press Photographer of the Year, James Crombie, was also in attendance, showcasing his winning portfolio.

The exhibition features 110 of the best images captured throughout 2024 and platforms the very best of Irish press photography.

The AIB Press Photographer of the Year Award 2025 was presented at a special ceremony in Dublin in February by Minister Jack Chambers T.D. in addition to winners of 11 individual categories – News, Daily Life & People, Sports Action, Sports Feature, Portrait, Nature & the Environment, Politics, Arts & Entertainment, Reportage, Public Relations and Multimedia in addition to the AIB Sustainability Award, the Country Life Award and the Best use of Technology Award.

World renowned sports photographer, James Crombie was this year’s winner with his portfolio of work praised by the judging panel for capturing the best possible images in so many different situations, both on and off the field of play.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Fergal Dennehy said: “I am delighted to launch this exhibition. The capacity of a photo to get to the truth of a situation, capturing the true emotion of a situation, has always been important – and maybe never more so than now. It is fantastic to see such strong work here in City Hall and to have representation from our own city who bring our stories to print every day of the week.”

Commenting at the opening reception event at Cork City Hall, David Branigan, President of Press Photographers Ireland CLG, said, “Press photography is a vital component for keeping people informed about everything events from sport to news, features and more. The AIB Press Photographer of Year exhibition is unmissable because these images anchor our reality in an era of fakery, artificial intelligence and disinformation.”

“We hope that visitors from the local area and beyond will enjoy browsing through the award-winning and highly acclaimed imagery which demonstrates the hard work and commitment of our Irish press photographers.”