Fota House, Arboretum & Gardens

26 June 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Fota House and Gardens, cared for by the non-profit organisation – the Irish Heritage Trust – is inviting visitors to embrace slow travel during the summer months, offering visitors a mindful journey through Irish history and the estate’s rich built and natural heritage.

The east-Cork attraction, a beautiful 15-minute train ride from Cork City, is easily accessible via public transport, ideally located for those seeking a peaceful, regenerative travel experience. Visitors disembark at Fota Station and follow a scenic nature trail leading to the beautiful Fota estate, offering a peaceful introduction to the slower rhythms of the estate. This route encourages sustainable travel choices while immersing guests in Fota’s natural beauty and leans into the principles of slow tourism grounded in sustainability and connection, thereby supporting the #IrelandUnrushed initiative of Tourism Ireland.

The recently conserved Regency-era mansion, once home to the prominent Smith-Barry family, offers an authentic glimpse into 19th-century life. Visitors can explore the neoclassical interiors, admire intricate plasterwork, and contrast the grandeur of the gentry’s rooms with the preserved service wing that tells the story of the servants who supported the estate. Every corner of Fota reveals layers of social and architectural history, brought to life by passionate guides and Irish Heritage Trust dedicated volunteers.

Fota House & Garden’s slow tourism experience goes beyond a simple visit—it fosters a sense of connection to the landscape, the past, and the people who preserve it. Beyond the house, visitors can explore the expansive gardens and arboretum, discover native flora and fauna, participate in seasonal workshops, or simply unwind with a tea or lunch in the on-site café, offering a menu that caters to a range of dietary preferences.

Through guided tours, immersive storytelling, and leisurely strolls through the Victorian working gardens and woodlands, visitors are invited to take their time and to gain a deeper appreciation for the legacy of the house and the families who once called it home.

To plan your visit or learn more, please visit www.fotahouse.com