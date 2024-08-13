Cork Airport Partners with Cork On A Fork Festival,

13 August 2024

Promoting The City’s Unique Food Culture and Rich Culinary Heritage

A feast for the senses and for the palate awaits as Cork Airport recently confirmed its partnership with

Cork On A Fork Festival. The five-day food festival, which runs from August 14 to August 18 celebrates the

diverse, unique, and authentic offering in Cork city – the food capital of Ireland.

With a vast range of events, including cookery demonstrations, chef collaborations, trails, tours, tastings,

food workshops and talks, the festival will celebrate all what Cork has to offer from a culinary and

gastronomy perspective. Highlights of this year’s Cork On A Fork Festival include Cork On A Fork Food

Market (Emmet Place, Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18); the VQ Shared Table (McCurtain

Street, Wednesday, August 14); Cork Food History Guided Tour (Thursday, August 15); Cork On A Fork

Tasting Trail (Thursday, August 15 – Saturday, August 17) and the Cork On A Fork Cookery

Demonstration Marquee (Emmet Place, Saturday, August 17 – Sunday, August 18).

Cork Airport is particularly pleased to be festival partner with Cork On A Fork Festival. With an extensive

range of local, artisan produce on sale at Cork Airport Duty Free, the airport is proud to showcase the

variety of quality food products to departing passengers – including iconic Cork foods like Clonakilty black

pudding, Tom Durcan’s spiced beef, Barry’s Tea, Ballymaloe relish, Durrus cheeses, Good’s smoked

salmon and Folláin jams, along with many locally produced gins, whiskeys and liqueurs.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport said: “Food is of immense importance to us here

in Cork. With over 60% of Irish artisan producers located in the wider Cork region, the area is renowned

for producing high-quality food and drink products. Moreover, the fantastic choice of cuisines, masterfully

curated by skilled chefs in restaurants across the city and county is something that tourists enjoy when

visiting Cork. So, from both an economic and tourism perspective, there is much to celebrate about our

rich and diverse food culture. Cork Airport is thrilled to be a partner of Cork On A Fork Festival this year.”

Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Dan Boyle said: “The festival will again focus on showcasing on all that

our region has to offer – Cork Chefs, Cork City businesses, and Cork food – and will hopefully attract more

people to visit Cork. We are delighted to have the support of Cork Airport for Cork on a Fork Festival as

we look to grow it internationally.”