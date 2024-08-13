Workers in County Cork urged to avail of Treatment Benefit Scheme – O’Shea

13 August 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork County Cllr John Paul O’Shea is encouraging workers to look at their entitlements under the Treatment Benefit Scheme, where people can avail of free dental examinations, eyesight checks and hearing tests.

“Under the Treatment Benefit scheme, dental, optical, and aural services are provided to insured employees, the self-employed and retired people, who have the required number of qualifying PRSI contributions. People can avail of a range of treatments, either free or part funded.

“Furthermore, contributors that have suffered hair loss due to treatment of cancer or certain types of alopecia can avail of a €500 grant towards the purchase of a hair replacement product,” Cllr O’Shea explained.

Almost 1.2 million people across the country have benefitted from the scheme so far this year.

Under the Treatment Benefit Scheme, a person may qualify for:

Dental benefit – a free annual oral examination and a payment of €42 towards either a scale and polish, or periodontal treatment, once a calendar year. If the cost of either cleaning or periodontal treatment is more than €42, the customer must pay the balance – capped at €15 for a scale and polish. There is no cap on the balance charged for periodontal treatment.

– a free annual oral examination and a payment of €42 towards either a scale and polish, or periodontal treatment, once a calendar year. If the cost of either cleaning or periodontal treatment is more than €42, the customer must pay the balance – capped at €15 for a scale and polish. There is no cap on the balance charged for periodontal treatment. Optical benefit – free eyesight test every 2 years and an allowance towards glasses, contact lenses medical lenses and repairs.

– free eyesight test every 2 years and an allowance towards glasses, contact lenses medical lenses and repairs. Hearing aids – Maximum grant of €500 per hearing aid every four years (€1,000 for a pair), also a grant of up to €100 per aid for cost of repairs every four years.

– Maximum grant of €500 per hearing aid every four years (€1,000 for a pair), also a grant of up to €100 per aid for cost of repairs every four years. Hair replacement products / Wigs – Maximum grant of €500 per product annually. The payment assists people who have suffered hair loss due to treatment of cancer or certain types of alopecia to purchase a hair replacement product.

“In 2022, Minister Heather Humphreys changed the insurance contributions required for younger workers to make it easier for them to qualify, so I would especially urge anyone who is working and aged under 25 to look at their entitlements, to make sure they are not missing out,” Cllr O’Shea concluded.