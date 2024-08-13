New ‘private dining terrace’ at Cork International Hotel

13 August 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Cork International Hotel has opened a new private outdoor dining area as it expands its offering for corporate and family guests.

The new outdoor terrace area, which needs to be booked in advance, caters for up to 70 people with a considerately selected finger food and barbecue menu.

The Cork International Hotel is part of the Trigon Hotel Group, along with The Metropole Hotel on MacCurtain Street. The team of chefs at the hotels put a strong emphasis on sourcing sustainable ingredients and developing menus to reflect the changing seasons.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said; “We are very pleased to have opened the new outdoor terrace. It’s located at the airport side of the hotel and we felt a space like this would be ideal for a private function or a corporate event. We designed it in such a way that guests can comfortably mingle while enjoying some delicious food cooked on-site. We focus on good quality food here at the Cork International Hotel and it applies to the new terrace as well. We feel this area is a wonderful addition to the hotel and we look forward to welcoming guests for family gatherings, drinks receptions or corporate events.”

Trigon Hotels launched an initiative this year aimed at reducing food waste by 20% at its two properties in Cork.

The 2024 Food Charter outlines 10 key commitments that will help them to achieve their goal of becoming a greener hospitality partner.

The terrace is open Monday to Sunday, 1pm – 9pm with a minimum number of 20 people required for a reservation.

More information on the new dining terrace is available on www. corkinternationalairporthotel. com

